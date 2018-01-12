For the first time since she came to Canada in 1995, OPM icon and Vancouver’s Sweetheart, Ms. Joey Albert is finally having a Valentine Concert here in Vancouver!

Every year, Ms. Joey Albert has been returning to her first home, Manila, for Valentine’s Concerts. “I’ve been so blessed that way … that even though my family and I have moved here, they still ask for me in Manila every single year for Valentine’s concerts for the last 22 years. … that doesn’t happen to many concert artists … in fact, I think I’m the only one who’s been exceedingly blessed that way”, recalls Joey.

After 22 years of doing Valentine Concerts in Manila, Ms. Joey Albert feels it’s time to bring that old, familiar Manila Valentine season feeling to the Filipinos here in Vancouver and has aptly called her concert “That Loving Feeling”. It is a known fact that Valentine’s is the second most celebrated occasion after Christmas in Manila. Each Valentine’s Day, rose vendors line the streets … valentine cards line the bookstore shelves … malls explode with displays of valentine sales … hotels and concert venues boast of their concert offerings and no matter what day of the week it falls on, restaurants are packed to the rafters! Nowhere else in the world is Valentine’s Day celebrated like it is in Manila and like many of our old Manila traditions, Filipinos miss it here, in their home away from home.

“Filipinos are hopeless romantics by nature and they adore love songs … higit sa lahat, ang Filipino love songs … kasi iba ang hugot sa puso ng mga awiting katutubo” muses Joey.

And so, after producing two highly successful concerts in Vancouver with foreign music icons David Pomeranz and Dennis Lambert, Ms. Joey Albert shifts to homegrown artistry with her forthcoming Valentine concert. Performing with her this February 17, 2018 is romantic balladeer Nonoy Zuniga to sing his timeless hits like “Kamusta Ka”, “Love Without Time”, “Live for Love”, “Init sa Magdamag” and of course his most beguiling hit “Never Ever Say Goodbye”, among many others. Coupled with Ms. Albert’s equally timeless hits like “Iisa Pa Lamang”, “Ikaw Lang ang Mamahalin”, “I Remember the Boy”, “Million Miles Away”, “Yakapin Mo Ako”, “Without You”, “It’s Over Now” and her eternally captivating anthem, “Tell Me”, you can be sure that the evening promises to be a Vancouver valentine to remember!

Showtime is Saturday, February 17,m 2018, at the Executive Plaza Hotel Ballroom at 8:00 pm. Regular tickets are $70 and IP tickets are $120 inclusive of wine and appetizers in an exclusive VIP Reception at 6:00 pm in the ballroom lobby.

For ticket inquiries, please call Harana Entertainment at #604-763-2590 or email at info@haranaentertainment.ca

