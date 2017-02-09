“MY DEAR HEART” TOUCHES VIEWERS’ HEARTS, DEBUTS STRONGLY IN NATIONWIDE RATINGS

The touching story of “My Dear Heart” instantly captivated viewers nationwide as its pilot episode last Monday (Jan 23) scored high in national TV ratings.

Viewers warmly welcomed the series into their homes as it garnered a national TV rating of 29.2%, beating “Alyas Robin Hood’s” 20.9%, according to data from Kantar Media. The show also made it to the list of trending topics on Twitter, with its official hashtag #MyDearHeartAngSimula earning thousands of tweets.

In the series’ pilot episode, viewers were introduced to Dra. Margaret Divinagracia (Coney Reyes), the best heart surgeon in the country. Unexpectedly, her daughter Gia (Ria Atayde) got pregnant by her boyfriend Jude (Zanjoe Marudo). Believing that Jude destroyed her daughter’s future, Margaret ruined his dreams by successfully having him removed from his scholarship program.

But just when he thought he lost everything, Jude was blessed with a baby girl, who was given to him by a woman involved in a children trafficking syndicate.

What changes will the baby bring to Jude’s life? Is he ready to face the responsibilities of being a father?

Don’t miss the series that will remind viewers how to love, “My Dear Heart,” weeknights after “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on TFC.

