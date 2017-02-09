“MY DEAR HEART” TOUCHES VIEWERS’ HEARTS, DEBUTS STRONGLY IN NATIONWIDE RATINGS

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 9, 2017
  • Showbiz
  • Page Views 59

    • The touching story of “My Dear Heart” instantly captivated viewers nationwide as its pilot episode last Monday (Jan 23) scored high in national TV ratings.

    Viewers warmly welcomed the series into their homes as it garnered a national TV rating of 29.2%, beating “Alyas Robin Hood’s” 20.9%, according to data from Kantar Media. The show also made it to the list of trending topics on Twitter, with its official hashtag #MyDearHeartAngSimula earning thousands of tweets.

    In the series’ pilot episode, viewers were introduced to Dra. Margaret Divinagracia (Coney Reyes), the best heart surgeon in the country. Unexpectedly, her daughter Gia (Ria Atayde) got pregnant by her boyfriend Jude (Zanjoe Marudo). Believing that Jude destroyed her daughter’s future, Margaret ruined his dreams by successfully having him removed from his scholarship program.

    But just when he thought he lost everything, Jude was blessed with a baby girl, who was given to him by a woman involved in a children trafficking syndicate.

    What changes will the baby bring to Jude’s life? Is he ready to face the responsibilities of being a father?

    Don’t miss the series that will remind viewers how to love, “My Dear Heart,” weeknights after “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on TFC.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Miss Canada returning to Philippines for Tim Hortons launch

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 10 February 2017
      18 hours ago No comment

      Surrey Liberal MPs give investment in Surrey Heritage

      John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City was joined by his colleagues Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey-Newton, Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey-Centre and Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood-Port Kells at the Surrey Museum regarding Federal Funding for Heritage Projects in Surrey on ...

    • 10 February 2017
      19 hours ago No comment

      Apo Golf, Palos Verdes nearing perfect shape for PAL Interclub

      Two of the finest championship courses in the land, Apo Golf and Rancho Palos Verdes, are being spruced up and are close to being perfect when the 70th Philippine Airlines Interclub gets off the ground with the Seniors Division seeing action on Feb. 22 in Davao City. Apo, long ...

    • 10 February 2017
      21 hours ago No comment

      When Virtues aren’t Googleable

      According to Benjamin Franklin, there is nothing that can be said to be certain in this world, except death and taxes.  The year has already set itself right in, and now that it’s February, people should be feeling a bit more sure and settled. Unfortunately, it’s not the normal ...

    • 10 February 2017
      24 hours ago No comment

      Duterte: I don’t have cancer

      President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday categorically denied that he is afflicted with cancer. “Sa awa ng Diyos, wala naman,” Duterte said in a speech at the housing summit of the National Housing Authority in Quezon City, recalling an earlier conversation with a businessman who asked him about his health. ...

    • 09 February 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      “MY DEAR HEART” TOUCHES VIEWERS’ HEARTS, DEBUTS STRONGLY IN NATIONWIDE RATINGS

      The touching story of “My Dear Heart” instantly captivated viewers nationwide as its pilot episode last Monday (Jan 23) scored high in national TV ratings. Viewers warmly welcomed the series into their homes as it garnered a national TV rating of 29.2%, beating “Alyas Robin Hood’s” 20.9%, according to ...

    %d bloggers like this: