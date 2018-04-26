The new love team “Tony and Kisses”

Tony Labrusca took to Instagram to express his admiration for his co-star Kisses Delavin and shared the reasons he is grateful to work with the teen star.

“I’ve been inspired to work harder and be more driven to reach my goals. I’m working on smiling and being nice even though I actually feel grumpy … and I’m grumpy a lot lol. I’m also constantly amazed by how Kisses treats her family and loved ones,” he began his post.

Tony also admitted show business still “scares” him and that Kisses has helped him feel calm.

“A lot of the times it feels like a place I don’t completely belong in. But, being around Kisses gave me a sense of peace, I can feel calm knowing I won’t be doing things alone. Without her even knowing it, she’s helped me build my confidence.”

He then reflected on the impact of being in a “love team.”

“Love teams are pretty intense, it’s awesome to be part of such a strong fan base but sometimes it’s also pretty harsh. You make one wrong move and you can hurt a lot of people even if you don’t mean to. Sometimes it comes to the point that the fans don’t even believe you anymore. That’s why I want to share how I feel about being part of this love team… this tandem that has brought so many blessings to my life and has now brought me overseas. I don’t need ‘KissTon’ to have an official label or announcement by management for me to be satisfied… honestly, just working with each other has brought me great happiness and that’s all I could ask for. No matter what happens, whether we do more projects together or do projects apart, I’m always going to cherish the moments I’ve experience being part of this love team. Thank you ‘KissTon’ for making everything possible, for making our dreams come true.”

In the end, he said, “Please don’t be upset if I end up deleting this post, but it’s how I feel right now and I just want to share with you all.”

J.M. Felipe, Malaya

Like this: Like Loading...