The new love team “Tony and Kisses”

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 26, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 65

    • Tony Labrusca took to Instagram to express his admiration for his co-star Kisses Delavin and shared the reasons he is grateful to work with the teen star.

    “I’ve been inspired to work harder and be more driven to reach my goals. I’m working on smiling and being nice even though I actually feel grumpy … and I’m grumpy a lot lol. I’m also constantly amazed by how Kisses treats her family and loved ones,” he began his post.

    Tony also admitted show business still “scares” him and that Kisses has helped him feel calm.

    “A lot of the times it feels like a place I don’t completely belong in. But, being around Kisses gave me a sense of peace, I can feel calm knowing I won’t be doing things alone. Without her even knowing it, she’s helped me build my confidence.”

    He then reflected on the impact of being in a “love team.”

    “Love teams are pretty intense, it’s awesome to be part of such a strong fan base but sometimes it’s also pretty harsh. You make one wrong move and you can hurt a lot of people even if you don’t mean to. Sometimes it comes to the point that the fans don’t even believe you anymore. That’s why I want to share how I feel about being part of this love team… this tandem that has brought so many blessings to my life and has now brought me overseas. I don’t need ‘KissTon’ to have an official label or announcement by management for me to be satisfied… honestly, just working with each other has brought me great happiness and that’s all I could ask for. No matter what happens, whether we do more projects together or do projects apart, I’m always going to cherish the moments I’ve experience being part of this love team. Thank you ‘KissTon’ for making everything possible, for making our dreams come true.”

    In the end, he said, “Please don’t be upset if I end up deleting this post, but it’s how I feel right now and I just want to share with you all.”

    J.M. Felipe, Malaya

    Share

    Previous Story

    Julia, Joshua address online bashing

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 April 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      The new love team “Tony and Kisses”

      Tony Labrusca took to Instagram to express his admiration for his co-star Kisses Delavin and shared the reasons he is grateful to work with the teen star. “I’ve been inspired to work harder and be more driven to reach my goals. I’m working on smiling and being nice even ...

    • 26 April 2018
      12 hours ago No comment

      Julia, Joshua address online bashing

      If there’s anyone who has had more than their fair share of online hate, it would be popular celebrities who came of age in the social media generation, just like Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia. “Bashers,” or individuals who seem to gain pleasure in leaving unsavory commentaries on social ...

    • 26 April 2018
      14 hours ago No comment

      LOOK: Pokwang’s baby girl Malia gets baptized

      It was a joy for the family when actress and comedian Pokwang safely delivered her baby girl Malia last January with American partner William Lee O’Brian. Since Malia’s arrival, many have doted on her. Stars such as Coney Reyes, Piolo Pascual, and Enchong Dee, among others, paid Pokwang’s abode ...

    • 25 April 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Pacquiao, Matthyse promote Kuala Lumpur fight

      For the longest time, it was always hall of fame promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank who stands in the podium to host press conferences involving Manny Pacquiao’s biggest fights. Now, for the first time, the Filipino boxing legend himself stood in the podium to promote his own fight ...

    • 25 April 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Angel Locsin leads big-name cast in new teleserye

      After the juggernaut success of “The Legal Wife” in 2014, Angel Locsin is set to make her teleserye comeback in a lead role, this time with an ensemble cast composed of screen veterans and a newly minted Kapamilya. Locsin posed for photos with the likes of Maricel Soriano, Eula ...

    %d bloggers like this: