Ogie not the reason why Regine made the move

  • October 29, 2018
    • Ogie Alcasid nixes talks that he’s allegedly the reason why wife Regine Velasquez decided to transfer to ABS-CBN after being with rival network GMA for twenty years.

    “I guess it’s just but natural for them to think that way because I’m already here in the Kapamilya grounds,” he states. “But to be honest, I never meddled with any of her professional decisions. Never had I convinced her to follow me here in ABS-CBN. It’s still her call. I’m just here as her husband.”

    When they were both still in GMA, they had done numerous projects together like SOP, Party Pilipinas, Celebrity Duets and Sunday All Stars. Now that Regine is a Kapamilya, many ask if he will be open to do a project with her if ever.

    “Well, that sounds a good idea! If that will happen, I’ll be grateful. It’s been ages since we last collaborated on a TV show. But just like what she already announced, we’re doing a musical sitcom together,” he says.

    Meanwhile, Ogie is thankful that as for his own career, he’s as busy as a bee. He’s seen as a regular judge in It’s Showtime apart from his inclusion in Home Sweetie Home and ASAP.

    “I’m simply grateful. The spacing of my shows are okay. My bosses always see to it that I’m okay and comfortable. I feel so blessed when I moved here and it feels as if I didn’t leave. In case you don’t know, I started in the Kapamilya lot with Small Brothers opposite Janno (Gibbs) in the early nineties,” he ends.

    (JR Peters, TMT)

