Ogie supports daughter Leila!

Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid expressed his support for his daughter Leila, who wants to try her hand at singing and acting instead of beauty pageants.

Leila is Alcasid’s daughter with former wife Michelle van Eimeren, who represented Australia in the 1994 Miss Universe pageant held in the Philippines.

“Well, sabi naman niya nirerespeto niya ang mga beauty queen. Siyempre nanay naman niya beauty queen din kaya lang ‘yung puso niya I think is in music, and she also wants to do acting. So ‘yun ang gusto niyang gawin,” said Alcasid, who was accompanied by Leila at the 2017 MYX Music Awards on Thursday.

(“Well, she’s said she respects beauty queens. Of course, her mom is one, but her heart is in music, and she also wants to do acting. So those are what she wants to do.”)

“Sino ba naman ako para pigilan siya? Ako lang naman ay isang stage father lang,” added the OPM hitmaker.

(“Who am I to stop her? I am just a stage father.”)

Alcasid admitted having mixed feelings about his Leila’s decision to join showbiz, but he said he will always support his daughter.

“Lagi akong kinakabahan pero when I see her naman she’s excited and at the same time nervous,” he said, “When she’s happy, I’m happy too.”

For her part, Leila said she is looking forward to joining showbiz.

“I love acting. I’m taking workshops,” said Leila, who is also open to the idea of doing a movie with her father.

“Definitely, that will be fun,” she added.

According to Alcasid, Leila is undergoing workshops under Star Magic. She is also taking voice and Tagalog lessons.

Like this: Like Loading...