Ogie supports daughter Leila!

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 30, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 21

    • Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid expressed his support for his daughter Leila, who wants to try her hand at singing and acting instead of beauty pageants.

    Leila is Alcasid’s daughter with former wife Michelle van Eimeren, who represented Australia in the 1994 Miss Universe pageant held in the Philippines.

    “Well, sabi naman niya nirerespeto niya ang mga beauty queen. Siyempre nanay naman niya beauty queen din kaya lang ‘yung puso niya I think is in music, and she also wants to do acting. So ‘yun ang gusto niyang gawin,” said Alcasid, who was accompanied by Leila at the 2017 MYX Music Awards on Thursday.

    (“Well, she’s said she respects beauty queens. Of course, her mom is one, but her heart is in music, and she also wants to do acting. So those are what she wants to do.”)

    “Sino ba naman ako para pigilan siya? Ako lang naman ay isang stage father lang,” added the OPM hitmaker.

    (“Who am I to stop her? I am just a stage father.”)

    Alcasid admitted having mixed feelings about his Leila’s decision to join showbiz, but he said he will always support his daughter.

    “Lagi akong kinakabahan pero when I see her naman she’s excited and at the same time nervous,” he said, “When she’s happy, I’m happy too.”

    For her part, Leila said she is looking forward to joining showbiz.

    “I love acting. I’m taking workshops,” said Leila, who is also open to the idea of doing a movie with her father.

    “Definitely, that will be fun,” she added.

    According to Alcasid, Leila is undergoing workshops under Star Magic. She is also taking voice and Tagalog lessons.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Nadine Lustre is Fav Pinoy Star of 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 30 March 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Ogie supports daughter Leila!

      Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid expressed his support for his daughter Leila, who wants to try her hand at singing and acting instead of beauty pageants. Leila is Alcasid’s daughter with former wife Michelle van Eimeren, who represented Australia in the 1994 Miss Universe pageant held in the Philippines. “Well, sabi ...

    • 29 March 2017
      16 hours ago No comment

      Nadine Lustre is Fav Pinoy Star of 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

      Thanks in large part to her social media votes, actress Nadine Lustre was named Favorite Pinoy Star of 2017 at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in ceremonies held in Los Angeles last Monday. Nadine bested Janella Salvador, Liza Soberano and Janine Gutierrez for the coveted award, which was based ...

    • 29 March 2017
      19 hours ago No comment

      Barbie Forteza a Hit with “Meant To Be”

      In our last dinner with Regal’s Mother Lily, we urged her to produce a movie for Barbie Forteza and her four leading men in “Meant to Be”: Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner and Addy Raj. Their show is such a big hit they now have a huge legion ...

    • 29 March 2017
      19 hours ago No comment

      Historic impeachment war rocks Philippine politics

      Never has Philippine politics seen this spectacle: both the President and Vice President facing impeachment complaints. This scenario is unfolding fast, with impeachment complaints filed against President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo. Duterte and Robredo do not belong to the same political camps that battled it out ...

    • 29 March 2017
      22 hours ago No comment

      Learning Together

      Family literacy program now offered at Ironwood and Cambie Libraries   Richmond, BC – Richmond Public Library is excited to announce that our popular “Learning Together” family literacy program will return to both the Ironwood and Cambie Libraries in the spring of 2017.  This eight-week program for preschoolers and ...

    %d bloggers like this: