Paolo and Alessandra on heartfelt performances

Both Paolo Contis and Alessandra de Rossi give heartfelt performances in “Through Night & Day” that starts as a rom-com then forays into something else.

Alex is Jen and Paolo is Ben. They’re neighbors in Baguio who have been on for 13 years. They go to Iceland together and start bickering over some petty things that escalate because of what seems to be Jen’s unexpected behavior. When they return to Baguio, the story takes a 360 degree turn from something light to something dark and, of course, we’ll not spoil it all for you. Some of the scenes that follow are unabashed tearjerkers, so please bring a hanky with you because the solid and touching acting of the two leads makes the schmaltzy, weirdly morbid turn of events all the more very affecting.

Paolo Contis is better looking and definitely a better actor than most romantic leading men we have now. We hope this film really opens new doors for him as he most certainly deserves to play lead and not just villain or comic roles. The jaw-dropping beauty of Iceland is displayed to advantage in the movie.

