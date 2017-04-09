Philippines’ biggest stars sign with ABS-CBN

  April 9, 2017
    • The country’s biggest stars, including the hottest love teams, remain as solid Kapamilyas after signing their respective exclusive multi-program contracts with ABS-CBN in the first quarter of 2017.

    ABS-CBN’s love teams Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla (KathNiel), Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil(LizQuen), and Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson (KimErald) will continue spreading kilig vibes in their various Kapamilya projects.

    It’s Showtime and Gandang Gabi Vice host Vice Ganda, Northern Lights lead actor Piolo Pascual, A Love To Last cast members Bea AlonzoEnchong Dee, and Julia Barretto, Wildflower’s Maja Salvador and Joseph Marco, upcoming Kapamilya series Victims of Love Julia Montes, Magandang Buhay hosts Melai Cantiverosand Jolina Magdangal, “I Can Do That” stars Pokwang and Robi Domingo, “The Better Half” star Shaina Magdayao, “Banana Sundae’s” Jessy Mendiola, and actors and actresses Erich GonzalesSam Milby,Isabelle Daza-Semblat, and Richard Yap also signed their respective contracts.

    ABS-CBN also welcomed returning Kapamilya singer/songwriter Ogie Alcasid after 25 years. His current project with ABS-CBN is Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids where he serves as one of the judges. Actresses Bela Padillaand Yassi Pressman also inked their respective contracts with the network. Padilla is currently in the primetime series My Dear Heart, meanwhile, Pressman is in the top-rating primetime show FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. (MS)

