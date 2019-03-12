Philippines clinches golden buzzers of this season’s ‘Asia’s Got Talent’

  • March 12, 2019
    • SINGAPORE – David Foster gave 10-year-old Eleana Gabunada a standing ovation and his Golden Buzzer after she gave a rousing rendition of the classic Barbara Streisand’s “Rain on My Parade.”

    “There’s a lot of people much older than you that could sing that song, but they don’t understand the genre…but somehow at age 10, you understand your mission, and you understand your job and there’s no doubt in my mind that if you want to be on Broadway one day, you will,” Foster exclaimed.
    Anggun was equally floored by her performance, proclaiming that Eleana performed like a “baby Streisand.”

    “I think you’re the only act that made David stand up,” Jay Park said.

    Eleana grew up listening to Foster’s music and she was definitely thrilled to receive a Golden Buzzer from him.

    Another golden buzzer is a 20 year-old Pinoy using the name Shadow Ace scored the hosts’ Golden Buzzer in the last episode of “Asia’s Got Talent.” The hand shadow artist, together with his parents, were overwhelmed with joy as hosts Alan Wong and Justin Bratton joined them on a stage filled with golden confetti.

    Growing up in a neighborhood where blackouts are frequent, Shadow Ace entertained himself with candlelight and it slowly became a passionate hobby that he’s actively pursuing.

    “Shadow Ace, it’s a silly little thing I guess, just to say that you play with your hands and make figures like that, but I’ll let you know, I forget they were hands. They were people to me,” judge David Foster said.

    The Golden Buzzer will send both Shadow Ace and Elena Gabunada straight to the Semi-Finals in March where they will have a shot at the USD100,000 grand prize and the winning title.

