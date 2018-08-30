Philippine’s Junior New System

  • August 30, 2018
    • The judges of this year’s “America’s Got Talent” were all praises for the Philippine dance group Junior New System after the latter performed in high heels. Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell voted for the dance group, while Mel B and Howie Mandel chose diabolo artist Mochi to enter.

    But what made the group get into the semi-finals was America’s vote, which was announced by host Tyra Banks.

    “Both of you guys are amazing acts. I love both of you guys, you know that. But I can only pick one and I have to always go with my gut. Who I don’t pick, please don’t be mad at me. I’m going to pick Junior New System,” Heidi said.

    “I could make a case for both acts. Guys, I think from the minute we first met you, you made a huge impact on us and the audience at home. It wasn’t your best night last night. Okay, I’ll tell you what I’m going to do. I’m going to vote for Junior New System,” Simon commented, adding that the high heels were not the only entertaining thing to watch but also the determination and energy that they bring onstage.

    Their performance is currently the 12th most trending video on YouTube.

