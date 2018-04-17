Pia as a cook

NOT many know that 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurztbach is a Culinary Arts graduate and it has been her dream to put up her own restaurant.

When she was younger, according to Pia, she worked in a restaurant in the UK. From time to time, when she would be asked to go to the kitchen, she savored everything being cooked.

She would even sample the dishes sometimes.

“Kung mabait ang cook,” she revealed with a smile.

These details about the beauty queen actress and race car driver Marlon Stockinger were revealed during their appearance in “Magandang Buhay,” the ABS-CBN talk show hosted by Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal.

Pia and Marlon were grilled by the three hosts, although the topic linking Pia to her “My Perfect You” co-star, Gerald Anderon, never came up. Scuttlebutt has it that Gerald and Bea Alonzo have broken up after the movie’s filming, presumably because of Pia.

“Kung sabagay nga naman, bakit pa? Hindi naman totoo ang issue kasi kitang kita naman ang ebidensiya na happy sa kanyang love life si Pia,” said a kibitzer.

That she became close to Gerald while they were filming the movie “My Perfect You,” Pia never denied. He freely discussed with Pia his romantic involvement with Bea and his feelings for her.

“At ako, naging ganun din ako sa kanya,” Pia related. “Kaya imposibleng may na-develop na ibang feeling sa akin si Gerald.

“Lalo na ako,” she further said.

by: Ethel Ramos, Malaya

