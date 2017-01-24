Pia finds her match in Marlon

Reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach recently opened up about her relationship with Filipino-Swiss race car driver Marlon Stockinger.

“We are together,” Wurtzbach confirmed in a live interview with ABS-CBN News’ Dyan Castillejo last Monday. “I’m glad that I finally met somebody who’s very secure with himself and who understands my job, and who’s not afraid to let me have my moment such as right now, now that the competition is happening here.”

Wurtzbach, who is currently in Manila to take part in the Miss Universe pre-pageant activities, went on to note the many similarities between her and Stockinger.

“I’m also happy with the fact that he’s a Filipino and that he’s also a Catholic. I think we have a lot of things in common,” she said.

When asked about Stockinger’s best trait, Wurtzbach replied: “He’s very funny, like he’d always make me laugh. Hindi pilit ‘yung parang dahil gusto ko siya, natatawa lang ako.”

“He knows a lot of things about me that I probably shouldn’t tell other people, but he’s cool with it,” she added.

Wurtzbach also happily shared that her relationship with Stockinger is approved by the people important to her, including the Miss Universe Organization.

“Esther (Swan, her manager) approves, that’s the number one thing,” she said. “Paula (Shugart, Miss Universe president) likes him, Esther likes him, the Miss Universe Organization likes him. That’s a huge relief on my part because, whew, I don’t have to worry.”

It was in October last year when Stockinger admitted that he and Wurtzbach were seeing each other, but the race car driver maintained that they “want to keep it down low.”

The two have long been close to each other, even before Wurtzbach won the Miss Universe crown.

Meanwhile, Queen P happily confirmed that she will continue to work with the Miss Universe Organization even after she passes on her crown.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ Dyan Castillejo, Wurtzbach said she will stay on as a Miss Universe ambassador.

“They did mention that to me before I left New York and we’re still finalizing everything now with the legal team of Miss Universe,” she said. “So I guess I’m staying.”

“I’m ready to pass on the crown to the new winner, and I’m happy and relieved that I’ll still be working closely with the organization even after I pass on the crown,” she added. “I’m excited because I’m ready to move forward.”

Wurtzbach is set to crown her successor in front of her fellow Filipinos this month. The Miss Universe pageant will be held on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

The Filipina beauty queen will stay in Asia in February to shoot endorsements and fulfill other work commitments before returning to New York.

“For February, I’m going to be staying here kasi kailangan ko munang mag-shoot for endorsements in the Philippines. I’ll still be flying overseas, but here in Asia, for ‘Asia’s Next Top Model.’ I have to finish that also,” she said.

“After that, I’m going back to New York. We’ll see where it goes from there.” (J.M.Felipe, Malaya)

