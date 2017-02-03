Pia has message for Maxine after Miss Universe

    • Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach only has good words for Maxine Medina, who represented the Philippines in the 65th Miss Universe pageant held in Manila on Monday.

    In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Wurtzbach told Medina to “keep your head up,” saying she deserves to be called a queen.

    “Remember what I told you, you are a queen! Nobody can tell you otherwise. You earned it,” she wrote.

    In another tweet, Wurtzbach said Medina “represented the Philippines so well.”

    Addressing her fellow Filipinos, the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder said: “Guys, she wanted it as much as you did. Let’s not bash our kababayan.”

    Medina finished in the Top 6 of the 65th Miss Universe pageant, which was won by Iris Mittenaere of France.

    Some Filipinos criticized Medina for not speaking in Filipino during the question and answer round of the pageant despite the presence of an interpreter.

    Medina said she is happy with her performance, adding that she did her best for the country.

    Maxine : ‘I gave and offered my best’
    ‘I know that I am capable and I rose from the challenges that I’ve been through. Most importantly, I know that my fellow Filipinos also think that I can,’ Maxine says.
    One day after the Miss Universe competition, the Philippines’ bet Maxine Medina took to Instagram to post an update for her fans and supporters. Maxine finished in the Top 6

    Fans cheered for Maxine during the competition every time she was called out. However, she failed to make it to the top 3.

    “I feel so blessed to have the honor of representing my country the Philippines. I gave and offered my best, my heart and my soul as I stepped out on the stage to represent the entire nation at this year’s Miss Universe Pageant! I am so proud to have been given the opportunity of wearing the Philippine sash for a month of hosting this historical event,” she wrote.

    She also said that after the past months, she can now rest knowing that the country supported her and enabled her to do her best in the competition.

    “After seven months of preparations, through ups and downs, when I go to sleep, I am at peace and comforted knowing that the entire country believes in me. Yesterday, when I was called to be part of the top 6 finalists, I knew that I could make it because I believe in myself.

    “I know that I am capable and I rose from the challenges that I’ve been through. Most importantly, I know that my fellow Filipinos also think that I can.”

    “I am fortunate to be part of this momentous gathering of the most beautiful women in the universe that took place in our country. To have experienced this milestone makes me very happy because I was able to bring the Filipino nation together as one,” she said.

    Here is her parting message to her batchmates and the Filipino people.

    “To my fellow candidates, it is a privilege to share this wonderful journey with you. Sa aking mga kababayan at kapwa Filipino, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng suporta at pagmamahal na ipinakita ninyo sa akin! Everything I do is for ourPhilippines. Mabuhay po tayong lahat. Mahal ko kayo.”

    (To all of my countrymen, thank you for the support and love you’ve shown me. Everything I do is for our Philippines. I love you all.)

