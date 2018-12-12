Pia wows in Oliver Tolentino

  December 12, 2018
    • Famous fashion designers from every country used Thai Silk to create their collection. The Philippines’ Oliver Tolentino and 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach won a lot of raves and were given standing ovations on the ramp.

    Pia was very proud of Oliver and the other Pinoy designers.

    “Maraming salamat sa lahat ng kababayan natin na nandito ngayon, pati ang mga kaibigan natin na Thai na sumuporta at nanuod sa mga gawa ni Oliver Tolentino,” she said, “Sobrang nakaka proud, kasi talagang world renowned ang isang Oliver Tolentino, and I’m so grateful he helped me during my time in Miss Universe. If you still remember, he’s the one who created my red gown for the preliminary competition, so ito ang parang pasasalamat ko sa kanya.”

    Seeing the candidates’ photos, Pia could not help but remember her own Miss Universe journey. She also reminded the candidates to keep their cameras handy.

    “Take lots of pictures and get everybody’s number so you can keep in touch at namnamin niyo and make the most of your time at Miss Universe,” she said.

    For Catriona, Pia has nothing but positive things to say.

    “Kayang kaya niya ‘yan. Talagang inaabangan ng lahat at sobrang ganda, sobrang talino at sobrang galing [siya]. I’m also excited for her,” she related.

    Meanwhile, Tolentino said he’s happy with the success of his show.

