Pinoy celebs up for Nickelodeon awards

  March 9, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
    • Four Filipino actresses are competing in this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards under a category exclusive to the Philippines.

    “The Hows Of Us” star Kathryn Bernardo (#VoteKathrynBernardo), “Alone/Together” leading lady Liza Soberano (#VoteLizaSoberano), “Ngayon At Kailanman” actress Julia Barretto (#VoteJuliaBarretto) and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” mainstay Yassi Pressman (#VoteYassiPressman) are nominees in the Favorite Trending Pinoy recognition.

    Ella Cruz, Hannah Pangilinan, Kristel Fulgar and siblings Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero vie in another local category, Favorite Pinoy Internet Star.

    Fans can vote using Twitter, by using (hashtag) KCA and the hashtag of their nominee. They can also cast their votes through the nickelodeon website.

    The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 will be held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California on March 23, and will be hosted by DJ Khaled. This will be aired in Asia at 6 p.m. on March 25.

    The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (also known as the KCAs or Kids’ Choice) is an annual American star-studded event created for kids to give them the power to support and vote for their favorites across various categories including TV shows, movies, music artists, and sports personalities, among others.

    Past nominees from the Philippines have included Jake Zyrus (Charice Pempengco), who won the very first Favorite Asian Act award (2012), Sarah Geronimo (2013), Anne Curtis (2014), and Daniel Padilla (2015) who won the global Slime-A-Star award, Maine Mendoza (2016) for Favorite Pinoy Personality and Nadine Lustre (2017) as Favorite Pinoy Star.

    (R.M. Parungao. Mb.com)

