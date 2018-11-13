Piolo focuses on self-love

Gone are the days when Piolo pressures himself to be with someone because now, he is just busy with no one but himself. He no longer entertains queries about the last woman he was linked with, which was Shaina Magdayao.

“A lot has been said already. Puro he said she said and it’s better to clear things and kung kami na lang nag-uusap hindi yung sa iba namin naririnig kung anong sinabi namin. Right now I’m single and very happy being single,” he said.

The actor is busy with his son Iñigo Pascual, who he carefully moulds to be a very responsible young persona¬lity, “I am so proud of him and how he chooses his projects but, of course, I am [always] here to guide him in life.”

Besides this, Papa P as we all love to call him, is now open to talk about politics and even use his celebrity influence to educate people about what the real deal is in our country and what the fans should actually care about, but was firm to say that he does not need to run for a post to do so.

“Yes, lagi ako nililigawan pero I don’t need that because I am already heard in my platform which is to be this celebrity with a voice. So if I’m going to influence it would be through my production house Spring Films,” he averred.

(MJ Marfori, TMT)

