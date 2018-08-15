Piolo Pascual hints at reunion movie with Judy Ann Santos

    • Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual is looking forward to have a new movie with her former love team partner Judy Ann Santos.

    In an interview with the media during the thanksgiving of his teleserye “Since I Found You,” Piolo said director Antoinette Jadaone is now writing the reuinon movie’s script.

    “Tagal na ‘yan. Naghihintay lang kami ni Tonette. Tsaka sana mangyari bago pa kami tumanda ni Juday. Matanda na nga kami ‘di pa nangyayari eh. Naghihintay lang kaming lahat. She wrote the script with Direk Irene,” Piolo said.

    For her part, Direk Antoinette said Piolo and Juday films are her favorite even when she was still in college.

    “Bago po ako naging director, favorite ko yung ‘Till There Was You’ at ‘Don’t Give Up On Us’,” the director said.
    Nonetheless, she admitted that she has not spoken with Juday yet about the movie.

    “’Di ko pa siya nakakausap tungkol sa movie. Hindi pa siya buo eh. Nasulat ko palang first 10 sequences. ‘Di pa buong script. ‘Pag buo na,” she said.

    Piolo and Juday starred together in blockbuster movies such as “Kahit Isang Saglit,” “Bakit ‘Di Totohanin,” “Till There Was You,” and “Don’t Give Up On Us.”

    (J.M. Severo, PS)

