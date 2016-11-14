Robin begs for U.S. visa for wife Mariel’s delivery

Robin Padilla took to Instagram on Monday to follow up his “urgent” appeal to the United States Embassy in Manila for a tourist visa so he could join his wife, TV host Mariel Rodriguez, who will soon give birth to their first child in the U.S.

“Dear Sir/Madame, Greetings of Peace!!!” he said in a post that came with a clip of a video conference with Mariel, who is seven months pregnant.

“I am Mr Robinhood Padilla 46 years old born on the 23rd of November 1969 a Natural born Filipino of spanish ancestry and considered a big tax payer citizen of the Republic of the Philippines. I am writing your good office upon the recommendation of my Employer ABSCBN multi media network in connection with their letter of support and willingness to sign a waiver of guarantee to advance and bring progress to my long ple of Acquiring a Tourist Visa.”

The actor said he was honored to be on a waiting list for his visa request but clarified that his situation was getting urgent. He said Mariel, a U.S. citizen whom he called his ‘American wife,” “is giving birth soon and she needs me more than ever [and] vice versa.”

Robin concluded: “I pray that your good office will find merit on this latest development regarding my US Visa Application.. God bless America.”

One of the most popular actors in the Philippines, Robin may be facing visa eligibility issues due to a two-year sentence he served for illegal possession of firearms in the late 1990s and his subsequent conversion to Islam.

He married Mariel, a Catholic, at the Taj Mahal in 2010. The TV host, 31, went on a leave of absence from ABS-CBN last month to seek medical care in the U.S. for her delicate pregnancy, her third. She suffered two miscarriages last year.

She is due to give birth around January, if not earlier, to a baby girl whom the couple have already named Isabella. (Interaksyon)