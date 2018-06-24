Robin reveals details of Marawi movie with Piolo Pascual

Actor Robin Padilla announced that the shooting of the Marawi-based film titled “Children of the Lake” is now on its pre-production stage and will begin shooting soon.

In an interview with the media during a recent MoneyGram event where the actor led the awarding of 12 overseas Filipino workers’ (OFW) families, Robin said the movie is based on a true story that happened during the war against the Isis-inspired Maute group.

“Malapit na ang partnership ng Spring Films at ng ABS-CBN, ito po ang ‘Children of the Lake’ – true story ng Marawi siege kung ano ‘yung nangyari talaga don. Marami tayong naririnig at napapanood na kuwento pero ito po talaga ang katotohanan,” the “Bad Boy of Philippine Cinema” said.

Co-produced by director Joyce Bernal and Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual, the movie, said Robin, is important for the country as it will show how Marawi was torn by a terrorist group’s wrong ideology.

Robin said that to make the film factual, they partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“Hanggang ngayon po ay nasa pre-production palang kasi kapartner din natin ang Armed Forces of the Philippines dito. Tinutulungan nila tayo para factual ang ating pelikula at hindi po ito kwentong kutsero.”

The actor also announced that he, Bernal and Pascual will be partnering with different South Korean film institutions to produce films about the culture of the Philippines and Korea.

For two years now, Robin and MoneyGram awarded 12 OFW families and their relatives who work tirelessly in other countries to send money back home.

(J.M. Severo, PS)

