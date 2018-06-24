Robin reveals details of Marawi movie with Piolo Pascual

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 24, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 85

    • Actor Robin Padilla announced that the shooting of the Marawi-based film titled “Children of the Lake” is now on its pre-production stage and will begin shooting soon.

    In an interview with the media during a recent MoneyGram event where the actor led the awarding of 12 overseas Filipino workers’ (OFW) families, Robin said the movie is based on a true story that happened during the war against the Isis-inspired Maute group.

    “Malapit na ang partnership ng Spring Films at ng ABS-CBN, ito po ang ‘Children of the Lake’ – true story ng Marawi siege kung ano ‘yung nangyari talaga don. Marami tayong naririnig at napapanood na kuwento pero ito po talaga ang katotohanan,” the “Bad Boy of Philippine Cinema” said.
    Co-produced by director Joyce Bernal and Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual, the movie, said Robin, is important for the country as it will show how Marawi was torn by a terrorist group’s wrong ideology.
    Robin said that to make the film factual, they partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
    “Hanggang ngayon po ay nasa pre-production palang kasi kapartner din natin ang Armed Forces of the Philippines dito. Tinutulungan nila tayo para factual ang ating pelikula at hindi po ito kwentong kutsero.”

    The actor also announced that he, Bernal and Pascual will be partnering with different South Korean film institutions to produce films about the culture of the Philippines and Korea.
    For two years now, Robin and MoneyGram awarded 12 OFW families and their relatives who work tirelessly in other countries to send money back home.

    (J.M. Severo, PS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    “My 2 Mommies”

    Next Story

    Marian continues to salute modern-day heroes

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 24 June 2018
      16 hours ago No comment

      SuperFly (PG)

      Drugs are everywhere. Perfect timing with the upcoming legalization of marijuana In Canada comes SuprFly. Taking off where the original 1972 blaxploitation film left off this modern crime tale from Sony Pictures hits the mark. Check out the mean streets of Atlanta at sedate Cineplex theatre around B.C. A ...

    • 24 June 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      Nadine’s Maria Makiling uses social media

      Fresh from doing a series of shows in the US, Nadine Lustre went straight back to her showbiz commitments in the country even though her entire family is going to be abroad this coming Father’s Day. “My dad is not here. He’s in the States. Actually when we were ...

    • 24 June 2018
      20 hours ago No comment

      Marian continues to salute modern-day heroes

      Her husband Dingdong Dantes is an OFW advocate. Her mother Amalia Rivera is a former OFW. No wonder Marian Rivera also has a heart for Pinoys who work abroad despite the challenges that come with it. Based on data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) April this year, ...

    • 24 June 2018
      22 hours ago No comment

      Robin reveals details of Marawi movie with Piolo Pascual

      Actor Robin Padilla announced that the shooting of the Marawi-based film titled “Children of the Lake” is now on its pre-production stage and will begin shooting soon. In an interview with the media during a recent MoneyGram event where the actor led the awarding of 12 overseas Filipino workers’ ...

    • 22 June 2018
      3 days ago No comment

      “My 2 Mommies”

      Review: Paolo Ballesteros Proves Versatility in Funny & Heartwarming Movie This year’s Regal Films new move is “My 2 Mommies”. Directed by Eric Quizon, it stars Paolo Ballesteros, Solenn Heussaff with the special participation from the Diamond Star Ms. Maricel Soriano, together with Joem Bascon, Dianne Medina, Mich Liggayu ...

    %d bloggers like this: