  • April 9, 2017
    • Action star Robin Padilla is open to do a movie again with former girlfriend Sharon Cuneta.

    This amid industry rumors that the much-anticipated reunion movie of Cuneta and her ex-husband Gabby Concepcion which was announced last year may not push through.

    In fact, Padilla, who is now married to host Mariel Rodriguez, said he has no conditions about working with Cuneta, noting that he owes a debt of gratitude to the singer-actress, who agreed to be his leading lady in the 1991 box-office hit “Maging Sino Ka Man.”

    “Malaki ang utang na loob ko kay Ma’am,” Padilla said in a recent interview with reporters. “Hindi naman ako magiging ito kung ‘di ako binigyan ng break ni Sharon. Noong panahon na ‘yon, ‘sino ba yan?’ Kumbaga sa boxing, wildcard ako. Pero siyempre kailangang pag-usapan. Handa akong maghandog ng serbisyo.”

    Padilla and Cuneta also starred in the movies “Di Na Natuto” and “Pagdating ng Panahon.”

    Project with Jodi?

    Meanwhile, Padilla also opened up about the possibility of working with Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria amid speculations that the two are being eyed for a possible project.

    Padilla said the only problem now is that he can’t shave his mustache.

    “Wala akong problema kay Jodi. Ang problema kung ipapa-ahit nila si Marcelo del Pilar. Hindi pwede,” explained Padilla, who is set to play the hero in an upcoming biopic.”‘Di pwedeng ihinto ang ginagawa kong pelikula. Maraming dapat na pag-usapan.”

    Padilla, however, stressed that he would love to work with Sta. Maria.

    “Sino ba ang ayaw maka-partner (si Jodi)? Magaling na artista ‘yan at napakatalino,” he said. “Sigurado kapag nagkatrabaho kami, walang dull moment sa taping namin.”

    Just recently, Padilla also hinted that he is doing a third installment of his “Bad Boy” film series. (abs-cbn)

      Robin to do a reunion movie with Sharon?

