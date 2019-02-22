Robi’s new found love

  February 22, 2019
    • Robi Domingo has found a new love in Maiqui Pineda and he shared in an article that he knew her way back when they were still in high school.

    “Because of common friends, we knew of each other. We never really got acquainted kasi malayo ‘yun barkada namin. Also, when I was in college, I didn’t really have time to socialize. Study. Work. Study. Work. That was how I rolled,” Robi said.

    “Yet, every year, Maiqui and I would see each other for the ABS-CBN Christmas Special. The twins would always go because they love local entertainment,” he shared.

    He then mentioned they started talking after catching up with each other but during this time, he had no plans of pursuing her yet.

    “That time I was single, but I had no intentions, no intentions at all. We talked from 1 a.m. and finished around 4 a.m. It was a good talk. I was telling her my experiences being inside this bar and dancing on the table! I invited her to join me next time – it’s cathartic if you wanna move on, I told her.

    It was a good talk. She texted me the next day, thanking me for it.

    “For guys, iba ‘yung naramdaman mo ‘pag nag-text ‘yung girl. It felt like, ‘Uy, type ako nito!’ Twas just a feeling! Ha ha! From then on, we started messaging each other. Every single day.”

