Ronnie and Vice: Just friends

  • March 30, 2017
    • Hashtags member Ronnie Alonte has denied rumors he and comedian Vice Ganda are dating.

    In an interview at the sidelines of his new endorsement on Thursday, Alonte said he and Vice Ganda are very good friends as he asked his critics to stop putting malice on his closeness with the “It’s Showtime” host.

    “Napakabait na tao ni Vice, sobrang okay kami. Sa lahat ng mga nakakasalamuha ko na same ni Vice, sobrang okay lahat. Mabait ako sa kanya, mabait kami sa isa’t isa. Wala kaming relasyon. Magkaibigan kami nang buo po,” he said.

    (“He’s a good person, we’re good. I get along well with those I meet who are just like Vice. I’m nice to him, we’re nice to each other. We don’t have any relationship. We’re good friends.”)

    The “A Love to Last” actor lamented that people are quick to judge gays even if they do not know them personally.

    “Yung mga bashers, [may masabi] lang. Grabe nila i-judge ‘yung mga bakla. Grabe nila i-judge ‘yung mga bisexual or bading. Once na kasama, jowa kaagad, may something kaagad na iniisip,” he said.

    (“Sometimes bashers just say anything. They can be too critical, especially of bisexuals or gays. Once they see you with someone, they conclude that you’re together, they immediately think of something.”)

    Although he is relatively new in showbiz, Alonte has learned how to deal with his bashers.

    “Nagco-comment ako sa kanila, nila-like ko ang mga posts nila, para alam nila na napapansin ko sila, para malaman nila na hindi ako naaapektuhan sa ginagawa nila. Naisip ko na ganito talaga ang buhay.

    Pinasok ko ito. Sinimulan ko na, mag-a-adjust na lang ako sa kanila,” he said.

    (“I make a comment and like their posts so they’d know I notice them and I’m not affected by whatever they write. I’ve accepted that this is the industry I am in. I chose this, I will adjust.”)

    At the end of the day, Alonte said he has his good friends from “It’s Showtime” to thank for always giving him moral support. (M.J. Felipe, Malaya)

