RS Bagatsing to turn full-time producer

  • March 15, 2018
    • His two best actor awards from the Sinag Maynila Film Festival and the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies obviously inspired RS Bagatsing to turn full-time movie producer.

    He won his awards for his performance in “Bhoy Instik,” which he also co-produced. In the movie, he played a con artist with a heart of gold. It had seasoned director Joel Lamangan at the helm.

    For his next project, he is planning to produce a horror movie featuring Solenn Heussaff and Benjamin Alves. He also wants to get Cherie Gil, Angel Aquino, Gina Alajar, Sylvia Sanchez, Maxene Medina and Fabio Ide.

    RS said he tapped Jonas Gaffud, the founder of Mercator, to line produce the movie.

    RS wants the shooting to start as soon as he returns from Lisbon to attend the 2018 Fantasporto Film Festival, where “Bhoy Instik” is competing. He will be joined by Direk Joel, Jim Pebangco and actor Tony Mabesa, whom RS considers his mentor, in Portugal.

    A proud gay, RS is also a successful businessman and heads Frontrow International, a leading global brand in food supplement with Sam Versoza as his partner.

    But acting is in his blood. He is one of two sons of actor-lawyer Rudy Francisco, who is now 95 years old. Rudy and his brother, Fred Montilla, were both Sampaguita Pictures and Vera Perez Pictures contract talents. Fred, who died in 2003, also was a Quezon City councilor.

