Ryza faces new challenges in career

It’s an aggressive and strong Ryza Cenon that audiences see in “The General’s Daughter,” a far cry from her meek and mild character in her previous show, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

“Sa ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ kasi, I play the president’s daughter kaya I’m prim and proper,” she explained, “In ‘The General’s Daughter,’ I’m a military officer, like Angel (Locsin).

“But my character feels like my boyfriend (JC de Vera) was stolen from me, because he falls in love with Angel,” she further said, “I have no idea yet how far my character will go in exacting revenge for being dumped by the man she loves.”

The role is challenging, added Ryza, because she is not the type to run after a man who no longer loves her.

In real life, the actress and “The Generals’ Daughter” co-star, Cholo Barretto, have just broken up. They are mum about the reason for their separation, and have only shown respect towards each other.

“They are cordial to each other,” said an observer, “And we notice that they are not in a hurry to enter into another relationship.”

Ryza, aside from acting, is busy with her restaurant, where she once held her first painting exhibit. Yes, the actress is also into the visual arts.

