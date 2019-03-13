Ryza faces new challenges in career

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 13, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 37

    • It’s an aggressive and strong Ryza Cenon that audiences see in “The General’s Daughter,” a far cry from her meek and mild character in her previous show, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

    “Sa ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ kasi, I play the president’s daughter kaya I’m prim and proper,” she explained, “In ‘The General’s Daughter,’ I’m a military officer, like Angel (Locsin).

    “But my character feels like my boyfriend (JC de Vera) was stolen from me, because he falls in love with Angel,” she further said, “I have no idea yet how far my character will go in exacting revenge for being dumped by the man she loves.”

    The role is challenging, added Ryza, because she is not the type to run after a man who no longer loves her.

    In real life, the actress and “The Generals’ Daughter” co-star, Cholo Barretto, have just broken up. They are mum about the reason for their separation, and have only shown respect towards each other.

    “They are cordial to each other,” said an observer, “And we notice that they are not in a hurry to enter into another relationship.”

    Ryza, aside from acting, is busy with her restaurant, where she once held her first painting exhibit. Yes, the actress is also into the visual arts.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Daniel and Kathryn are still a couple

    Next Story

    Mar & Korina are proud parents to new twins

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 March 2019
      6 hours ago No comment

      Alone/Together movie earned close to PHp300 million

      Speaking of hits, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s movie, “Alone/Together,” has earned close to P300 million. The real-life sweethearts are currently in the Middle East for the movie premiere and to meet the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), who have shown love for Liza and Enrique. “Nakaka-touch sila,” said Liza ...

    • 13 March 2019
      6 hours ago No comment

      Mar & Korina are proud parents to new twins

      Parenthood excites Korina Sanchez no end. She and husband, senatorial aspirant Mar Roxas, cannot believe they are now parents of adorable twins, Pepe and Pilar. Korina has been posting photos of the babies, and also of her and her husband fussing over their kids, on her social media account. ...

    • 13 March 2019
      7 hours ago No comment

      Ryza faces new challenges in career

      It’s an aggressive and strong Ryza Cenon that audiences see in “The General’s Daughter,” a far cry from her meek and mild character in her previous show, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” “Sa ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ kasi, I play the president’s daughter kaya I’m prim and proper,” she explained, “In ‘The ...

    • 13 March 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Daniel and Kathryn are still a couple

      Daniel Padilla has put a stop to breakup rumors with his statement that he and girlfriend of nearly five years, Kathryn Bernardo, are still a couple. In fact, the two are super sweet in a newly-released video that showed Kathryn’s sweet letter to Daniel, and Daniel’s thoughtful gift to ...

    • 13 March 2019
      9 hours ago No comment

      Clint Bondad opens up about break-up with Catriona on social media

      Actor and model Clint Bondad opened up about his break-up with reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray on social media. The model-actor said he wanted to clear things up and set the record straight once and for all since people have been approaching him “like zombies with puppy eyes” after ...

    %d bloggers like this: