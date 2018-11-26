Sam gives revelations on his drama ‘Halik’

  • November 26, 2018
    • Though Sam Milby is garnering praises for his portrayal of Ace Corpuz in the top-rating teleserye “Halik,” the actor revealed he has also been getting death threats.

    “Grabe ‘yung reaction of people. I think people just really can relate to it a lot. And yeah, I have some death threats, though,” he said during his contract renewal with ABS-CBN last November 15.

    Then again, Sam believes the kind of reactions he’s been getting is also proof he is doing a great job.

    “I just read it. I’m happy about it because ibig sabihin effective, ‘di ba?” he remarked.

    “People are just venting out their frustrations about the show, sometimes attacking me as a person, not a character. But yeah, I’m happy that people are affected,” he added.

    Sam also shared he feels happy not just about the positive feedback from fans, but also the kind of people he gets to mingle with on the set.

    “I’m just really happy about how things are going. It’s an amazing cast, the production also. It’s intense, obviously, but happy kami sa set,” he stated.

    Sam plays the role of Ace, a man who is having an affair with Jericho Rosales’s wife, played by Yam Concepcion.

