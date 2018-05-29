Shamcey Supsup revives ‘90s burger joint

It’s a triple blessing for Shamcey Supsup as she is now four months pregnant, celebrating her birthday and is opening her restaurant number 12.

Yes, she along with husband Lloyd Lee has a dozen restaurants now in just three years of starting their very first Pedro ‘N Coi branch in Fisher Mall. They also opened the more budget friendly Tambayan ni Pedro and just last week, they opened ‘90s classic Scott Burger at the third floor cinema area of Uptown BGC.

All their restaurants trigger nostalgia as they style the place with pop culture reference. For Scott Burger by PnC (Pedro ‘N Coi), the architect-slash-beauty queen really made use of her profession because you’ll really feel as if you’re inside the LRT 1 inside the restaurant since it was often near the stations where you would find a branch.

“Scott Burger was the very first food business we thought of making because it was already close to family. Lloyd’s uncle, si Uncle Greg was the one who started it and started the buy-one take-one offer. So this is really close to our hearts,” she said.

Even though Scott Burger is in BGC, Shamcey made sure to keep the prices reasonable. They’re also offering six-piece buy-one-box-get-one -box free burgers as well.

Eating a Scott Burger is like going on a trip to memory lane said Shamcey, “I am very hands on in this and I made sure that the burgers still tastes like the ones people used to love back then. We just upgraded our meat to wagyu but the flavors are all the same.” (MJ Marfori, TMT)

