Sharon Cuneta gives Vice Ganda a sparkly ‘remembrance’

Sharon Cuneta has given Vice Ganda a precious gift: a bracelet she wore when she guested on his late-night show, “Gandang Gabi Vice.”

The comedian initially told Cuneta that when she gestured for a high-five, he did not know whether to return it or reach for one of her bracelets.

Cuneta, dubbed as the country’s Megastar, answered that Vice Ganda is one to talk when he appears to be wearing something sparkling on his hand, too.

Vice Ganda said his bracelets were fake, but the actress-singer pointed instead to his ring. “Pero alam mo ‘yung bayad sa hindi pa,” he said, garnering laughs from Cuneta and the audience.

When Vice Ganda repeated his praises for her baubles, Cuneta then asked, “Alin dyan?”

“Lahat maganda, walang pangit,” the comedian said.

“Wag lahat, isa,” she said.

A seemingly flustered Vice Ganda then replied, “Oh my God, sabi ko sa inyo i-guest natin siya araw-araw e.”

“Nagtatanong lang ako kasi hindi ko nagagamit,” she said.

“Ayoko, natatakot ako,” said Vice Ganda.

Cuneta said she’s proud of the comedian because even if he is wealthy in his own right, he “has remained humble.”

She admitted that that whenever she’s away, she would watch Vice Ganda’s videos online.

She then pressed on the comedian to pick one of the bracelets she is wearing.

“Kasi alam mo, nung hindi ka pa sikat, mahal na kita. Wala pa akong nabibigay sa’yo. So alin nga dito?” she asked.

The comedian insisted that he could not do it.

“Nakakainis naman ito bigyan, walang chance,” she said.

“Nahihiya po ako, pero ito,” Vice Ganda said before pointing at one of the bracelets. Though it elicited laughter, the comedian still seemed shy to receive the gift.

Cuneta was relentless, telling the comedian that she wants him to have a “remembrance” from her.

When Vice Ganda pointed at the wide bracelet, Cuneta immediately removed it from her wrist and put it on the comedian.

“Thank you very, very much. Alam mo, mahal itong ibinigay mo sa akin, pero ‘yung halaga ng bracelet, walang panama sa halaga ng pagmamahal mo sa akin. Kaya ‘yun ang mas naa-appreciate ko,” he said after Cuneta told him that she loves him.

He recalled that he started his career with Cuneta, guesting on her “The Sharon Cuneta Show.”(abs-cbn)

