Sharon Cuneta gives Vice Ganda a sparkly ‘remembrance’

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 7, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 67

    • Sharon Cuneta has given Vice Ganda a precious gift: a bracelet she wore when she guested on his late-night show, “Gandang Gabi Vice.”

    The comedian initially told Cuneta that when she gestured for a high-five, he did not know whether to return it or reach for one of her bracelets.

    Cuneta, dubbed as the country’s Megastar, answered that Vice Ganda is one to talk when he appears to be wearing something sparkling on his hand, too.

    Vice Ganda said his bracelets were fake, but the actress-singer pointed instead to his ring. “Pero alam mo ‘yung bayad sa hindi pa,” he said, garnering laughs from Cuneta and the audience.

    When Vice Ganda repeated his praises for her baubles, Cuneta then asked, “Alin dyan?”

    “Lahat maganda, walang pangit,” the comedian said.

    “Wag lahat, isa,” she said.

    A seemingly flustered Vice Ganda then replied, “Oh my God, sabi ko sa inyo i-guest natin siya araw-araw e.”

    “Nagtatanong lang ako kasi hindi ko nagagamit,” she said.

    “Ayoko, natatakot ako,” said Vice Ganda.

    Cuneta said she’s proud of the comedian because even if he is wealthy in his own right, he “has remained humble.”

    She admitted that that whenever she’s away, she would watch Vice Ganda’s videos online.

    She then pressed on the comedian to pick one of the bracelets she is wearing.

    “Kasi alam mo, nung hindi ka pa sikat, mahal na kita. Wala pa akong nabibigay sa’yo. So alin nga dito?” she asked.
    The comedian insisted that he could not do it.

    “Nakakainis naman ito bigyan, walang chance,” she said.

    “Nahihiya po ako, pero ito,” Vice Ganda said before pointing at one of the bracelets. Though it elicited laughter, the comedian still seemed shy to receive the gift.

    Cuneta was relentless, telling the comedian that she wants him to have a “remembrance” from her.

    When Vice Ganda pointed at the wide bracelet, Cuneta immediately removed it from her wrist and put it on the comedian.

    “Thank you very, very much. Alam mo, mahal itong ibinigay mo sa akin, pero ‘yung halaga ng bracelet, walang panama sa halaga ng pagmamahal mo sa akin. Kaya ‘yun ang mas naa-appreciate ko,” he said after Cuneta told him that she loves him.

    He recalled that he started his career with Cuneta, guesting on her “The Sharon Cuneta Show.”(abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Government spending at Vancouver City Hall higher than Surrey

    Next Story

    “The Hows of Us”

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 07 September 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Commitment to play for country, key to becoming members of PH 5 to World Cup qualifying tllt

      National basketball team coach Yeng Guiao will have a new team but the same problem when he extends his tour of duty in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers which begins two weeks from now. “Same problem as before,” Guiao said two days after he ...

    • 07 September 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      Jessica Soho receives the Gawad Plaridel Award

      Referring to herself as “a promdi, or a small town girl, who made good”, GMA News Pillar Jessica Soho underscored the value of “The Story” as she humbly accepted her Gawad Plaridel Award for Journalism conferred to her by the University of the Philippines last August 29. She is ...

    • 07 September 2018
      9 hours ago No comment

      “The Hows of Us”

      Is Love Worth Fighting for? DALY CITY, Calif. — How does a relationship that started cozy and happy, and has progressed to shared fantasies of making it big in their respective careers, reach unbearable feelings of frustration and regret? How do the fire and hopeful dreams of youth shift ...

    • 07 September 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      Sharon Cuneta gives Vice Ganda a sparkly ‘remembrance’

      Sharon Cuneta has given Vice Ganda a precious gift: a bracelet she wore when she guested on his late-night show, “Gandang Gabi Vice.” The comedian initially told Cuneta that when she gestured for a high-five, he did not know whether to return it or reach for one of her ...

    • 05 September 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Government spending at Vancouver City Hall higher than Surrey

      VANCOUVER, British Columbia – The City of Vancouver spends significantly more per resident—and collects much higher revenues per resident, too—than Surrey, the next largest municipality by population in the region, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank. “With municipal ...

    %d bloggers like this: