Sharon Cuneta and Kris Aquino’s gifts to each other

After dedicating words of love to each other on Instagram, Kris Aquino and Sharon Cuneta gave each other priceless and pricey gifts.

On March 5, 2017, Kris showed her followers the “simply BEYOND” gift of Sharon: an Oscar dela Renta heart embroidered Merino Wool pullover.

Kris was thrilled because the Megastar “took the time to ask a mutual friend” to know what the birthday girl liked.

Aside from the designer’s signature scrawled in black threadwork, the 89,000-peso sweater had a red sequined heart.

The host further wrote, “The heart I believe is symbolic because we’ve both welcomed each into each other’s hearts…

“From this very grateful and kilig heart, thank You my cherished Ate @reallysharoncuneta…”

Subsequent to Kris’s post and Sharon’s interview on Rated K, the two ladies got to talk via text and chat.

Part of the Kapamilya star’s post read, “I just poured my heart out to her. Because I didn’t do anything wrong at all and in fact expected a totally different reaction from certain people who watched the Rated K interview.

“Kaya nagulat ako, nasaktan, and up to now nagtataka!

“To think konti lang naman ang mga nega, pero the fact that such ‘creatures’ exist just to ruin other people’s good intentions and days—THAT bothers me.

“I’m a mother. I would kill myself if my children turned out to be like those.”

On March 5, Sharon woke up to a message from Kris saying she sent something to make her feel better.

It was a Gucci bag with Loved applique which she had been wanting to buy.

The other package contained a pair of horse bit furries in Cobalt blue from the same Italian brand.

Sharon remembered how “in the 90s, Gucci Loafers were my ‘uniform’ of sorts.”

She resumed, “I wore them everyday and had two pairs of every color they had!

“Just these coincidences upon her choosing what to buy for me are a clear sign that we are becoming closer and our friendship, going in the right direction.

“She ‘researched’ on what I usually wear (I’m a Capricorn. I love blacks, blues, whites, beiges—basics and not loud colors) and took it from there.”

The two gifts roughly cost PHP186,000.

But Sharon’s appreciation, she said, goes beyond “the name brands” and the price tags because “we people do not always give each other things that cost so much.”

The things that matter to her are “those who love me, who think not only well but highly of me as a human being.”

The two stars reaffirmed their friendship in January.(M.T. Fernandez. Pep)

Like this: Like Loading...