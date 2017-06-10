Sharon is back on the concert seen

Megastar Sharon Cuneta is back in the concert scene with her latest US tour kicking off this June. In our interview with her, she explained her posts on social media that are sometimes misunderstood by netizens.

“I treat my FB page as a blog,” she said, “it’s like my journal. Parang nang mauso ‘yun, some people forget that you’re also human. Lalo kapag artista ka.”

The singer-actress also cleared one of her posts concerning her finances.

“Kasi sinulat ko rin ito, aba iba na naman ang interpretation. Hindi po ako bankrupt! Ganito lang po, nagkagulo gulo lang ang schedule ng cash flow,” she shared.

Sharon also revealed she is currently wearing her father’s wedding ring as a source of strength and inspiration.

“This is my dad’s wedding ring and my mom’s name is written inside,” she stated, “Whenever I want to feel close to him, sinusuot ko ito minsan [at] inaaway ko siya.”

On the news that Liza Soberano will play Darna, Sharon, who also played Darna in the ‘90s, commented: “I really love Liza Soberano, I knew before pa, alam mo naman dito (Star Cinema) kami-kami din nagkakaalaman, but honestly maka Liza ako and my kids, they really love Liza.”

The actress also revealed she is gearing up for her comeback movie with a new leading man.

“September daw ang shooting. Nasayang nga ang taon ko sa paghihintay,” she confessed. “The right word ‘kaka-paasa’ – hindi ng Star Cinema ha,” she quickly added. “Parang natapon ang buong taon ko kasi paiba-iba. So sana from the begining palang nalaman na

natin na hindi pala. Ngayon, my new leading man, who I’m just too happy to start the movie with, has to finish his teleserye first here (ABS-CBN) so I have to wait till September.”

Currently, she is filming her first Cinemalaya entry, her first indie movie.

“I’m very proud of it my first ever indie film, if you will not consider ‘Crying Ladies’ as an indie film,” she said, “My Cinemalaya film, which I’m so honored to be doing, is directed by Mes De Guzman and which I also co-produce. It’s called ‘Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha,’ a feel-good movie.”(Malaya)

