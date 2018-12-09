How about a show starring Kris and Bimby?

KRIS Aquino should produce a show.

Someone suggested that the actress and popular endorser could very well make her own program on national TV starring her and son Bimby Yap.

The title of the program could be “Mom and Son,” added the observer.

Well, why not? Kris has all the resources to do it, and Bimby has all the makings of a good host. The 11-year-old boy is intelligent, good-looking and tall. Five years ago, he starred in a movie, “My Little Bossings,” with his mom and actor Vic Sotto.

***

Robi Domingo is in love again.

The Kapamilya host is romancing his batchmate at Ateneo de Manila Universary, Maqui Pineda. Incidentally, his ex, Gretchen Ho, is also from Ateneo de Manila University.

“It’s long been being whispered that he was courting Maqui, though he never confirmed it,” said our informer. “It was Alex Gonzaga who spilled the beans when she bumped into the couple. Alex was with her boyfriend when she saw Robi and Maqui.”

Robi and Maqui are taking their time. At 29, Robi has been working non-stop. Right after his stint with Eric Nicolas in “The Kids Choice,” he is again co-hosting the new season of “Pinoy Big Brother: Otso” (PBB) with Alex and Toni Gonzaga, Melai Cantiveros and Kim Chiu.

Robi, like Alex, Melai and Kim, was from PBB. He placed second to Kim who emerged “PBB: Teen” champ.

Originally, Robi’s dream was to become a doctor. And had he been one, he would have been an obstetrician, he said. He loves babies, he added.

Robi’s parents are both doctors.

***

Kapuso talents Julie San Jose and Benjamin Alves are no longer together.

Many of their friends and colleagues are sad about the breakup and regret their decision to part ways. They say they not only look good together but also share the same goal.

They both finished school while also becoming active in their individual careers.

Julie is carving a name as a singer-actress, while Benjamin, who is related to actor Piolo Pascual, has the potential of becoming a good drama performer.

***

JM de Guzman and Bela Padilla are not only actors in their next project.

JM and Bela are the next tandem to watch on the big screen. But they will not only star in their next film, because Bela will write the script and JM will be co-producing the project.

This will be JM’s second crack as co-producer, because he also co-produced his last film, “Kung Paano Siya Nawala,” with Rhian Ramos and TBA Studios.

“Kung Paano Siya Nawala” might not have hit it big at the box office, but it was a good first try, said JM.

“Kaya nga I’m trying it again,” he added.

Well, good luck.

***

How did the collaboration between him and Bea start?

JM said he got wind of Bela’s project and instantly liked it.

“Nagkataon lang na napag-usapan namin ang project na kasalukuyan niyang kinu-conceptualize at nagustuhan ko,” he related.

He is burying himself in work, leaving him no time to fret about his love life. He swears there’s nothing serious between him and Barbie Imperial, his leading lady in the recently-concluded series, “Araw Gabi.”

He says he is fine working with ex-girlfriend Jessy Mendiola. It is all just a matter of finding the right project, he said.

The actor said he is aware Jessy is in a happy relationship with host Luis Manzano.

***

Ruffa Gutierrez is busy with showbiz work again.

She will be seen in the popular ABS-CBN series, “Ngayon at Kailanman,” topbilled by Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto. It’s her first time to work with both.

Produced by Star Creatives for ABS-CBN, “Ngayon at Kailanman” also stars Rio Locsin and Alice Dixson. Like Ruffa, both actresses started their careers in Regal Entertainment.

Ruffa is also set to appear in “Daddy’s Girl,” which has Vic Sotto and Maine Mendoza playing father and daughter,

“At least, ngayon, alam na ng both networks na willing muli si Ruffa to appear on TV,” said an observer. “Akala kasi ng karamihan, may ibang negosyo na siya, na walang kinalaman sa showbiz, na inaasikaso.”

(Ethel Ramos, Malaya)

