Kris on new TV show

Don’t look now but Kris Aquino may yet surprise all of us.

The host, currently in the US with sons Joshua and Bimby, is set to work on a new TV show which she herself will produce!

The network where her show will air is still unknown, but knowing Kris, she has already assigned someone to create the format of her new program.

Contrary to reports, Kris still has millions of followers awaiting her return to TV.

Her fans miss her, and Kris obviously does miss them, too.

***

JM de Guzman is back

JM de Guzman is reportedly raring to go back to work again.

Yes, he is no longer in rehab.

This time, friends and family are keeping their fingers crossed that JC has really kicked the habit.

“Kasi, sayang ang mga opportunities na pinakakawalan niya. Tulad noong una nang lumabas siya ng rehab, ‘di ba ginawa niya ang pelikulang ‘That Thing Called Tadhana?’ The film made good money at the tills, besides getting good reviews,” said his well-meaning friends. “‘Yun actually ang unang pelikulang idinirek ni Antoinette Jadaone, who is now a most in demand director and writer.”

“Tapos sinundan kaagad ito ng series na ‘All of Me,’ where he was given a new leading lady, Yen Santos. It was half-way through the series when people behind the production noticed that he was behaving erratically again. Kaya he was immediately replaced by Albert Martinez.”

***

2016 is James Reid’s best year

James Reid considers 2016 as his best year, personally and professionally.

It was this year that he got the guts to propose to his screen partner, Nadine Lustre, who did not give him a hard time, as she admitted, she has always had a soft spot for him, too.

The year, too, saw the popularity of their love team, “Jadine,” grow to tremendous proportion. They did the teleserye, ‘On the Wings of Love’ (OTWOL), which lorded the ratings.

No one can argue that their concert, “Jadine In Love,” at the Araneta Coliseum was an utmost success, too.

Currently, their series “Till I Met You” has a huge following, too. “Nagpakasal kami and at the same time, nagdalang-tao si Nadine,” related James in fluent Tagalog.

Their tandem also has several popular endorsements. To top it all, James claimed, his dream to have a new house and several cars has been realized.

He and his family have moved to their new place and will be spending Christmas there. James is hopeful Nadine can join them.

***

‘Vince & Kathe & James’ the movie

It’s a love story with a different twist and approach, Julia Barreto describes her new movie, “Vince & Kath & James,” starring fellow Kapamilya talents Joshua Garcia and Ronnie Alonte.

“Kasi, something new ang magiging dating nito sa manonood,” Julia explains, “Bagaman our fellow millennials surely will like it, as they will find the story familiar at saka, posibleng naka-identify na sila sa

characters na ginagampanan namin nina Joshua at Ronnie.”

A member of the Metro Manila Film Festival committee commented that “Vince & Kath & James” may be intended for millennials, but it sure will appeal also to all generations.

The characters are all highly believable, they added, “a modern take on the Cyrano de Bergerac love triangle, this time though texting and online.

“Dialogue is natural and credible, spiked with ‘hugot’ lines that ratchet up the ‘kilig’ factor.”

“Vince & Kath & James” is produced by Star Cinema and directed by Theodore Boborol, who was behind the 2015 romance drama, “Just the Way You Are” and the top-rating series “Angelito: Ang Batang Ama,” “Annaliza,” “Forevermore” and “Be My Lady.”

***

Paolo and LJ

Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes were obviously meant to meet at the time they have moved on from their previous romances: he with Lian Paz, mom of his two daughters, and LJ with Paolo Avelino, father of her son, Aki.

Paolo is currently dating a non-showbiz girl, while Lian has found a home in Cebu with her new partner, with whom she has a child.

“But I’m free to visit the girls anytime,” said Paolo. “Yes, with Lian’s permission. Only recently dinalaw namin ni LJ ang mga bata sa Cebu.”

Both Paolo and LJ are with GMA 7. (Ethel Ramos, Malaya)

Like this: Like Loading...