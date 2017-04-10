– – showbitz – – – – showbitz

Erik Santos files libel case vs. Jobert Sucaldito

Showbiz columnist and radio announcer Jobert Sucaldito is in hot water and the situation seems to get worse each day after singer Erik Santos and Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. Founder and President Erickson Raymundo filed a libel case and several other legal complaints against him.

The plaintiffs formally filed their legal complaints against Sucaldito at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, March 30 following the latter’s series of Facebook posts and blind items in his radio show pertaining to “a closeted gay singer” and “certain talent management group.”

Sucaldito, on the other hand, said that he is prepared to submit his counter-affidavit as soon as he receives a copy of the legal complaints Santos and Raymundo filed. And he wouldn’t back down affirming that he did not name the people in his blind item, instead Santos’s fans were the ones who reacted to his blind item believing it was their idol that he was referring to. (MS)

_________________________

Pia Wurtzbach’s beau a father

Model Kit Barraquias admitted in a recent interview with Philippine Entertainment Portal (Pep) that race car driver Marlon Stockinger is the “biological dad” of her twin daughters.

The report came out a day after former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach denied any knowledge of Stockinger having any children.

In an interview with entertainment reporters on Wednesday, Wurtzbach said it was the first time she heard of the rumors.

“Are you sure it’s the same Marlon? There’s a lot of Marlons. I don’t know anything about that,” she told reporters.

In response to the interview, Barraquias said, “I don’t want to say he’s the dad… just the biological dad. And that’s it. We haven’t had any communication. He hasn’t seen the girls ever.” (MS)

______________________

Heart reprises Angel’s role

Oh no, it’s not Darna though. Heart Evangelista is set to play the role of Alwina, the female protagonist in upcoming GMA Network series Mulawin vs Ravena, a reboot of the top-rating Mulawin that aired in 2004.

As expected, people were quick to compare Heart to Angel Locsin, who original played Alwina, especially upon seeing the first’s costume which she revealed on her Instagram account. Moreover, fans of Heart and Angel appear to have revived a decade-old feud pitting the two actors in terms of their look and acting abilities. (MS)

_______________________

No more projects for Aljur?

Aljur Abrenica is being talked about not for his projects in the biz but for his lack of it.

Just very recently, he was the subject of our friend who reminded him of his reportedly balance in his payment for the house sold to him years back.

It intrigued a lot us since Aljur has no projects to depend on so he can pay such debt.

Last month, he got into this family controversy when he reportedly and allegedly favored his partner Kylie Padillato move into their house and let his mother and sister and even brother Vin to look for their own places to live?

And as we write this, there’s this news on his supposedly “expired” contract with GMA Network that wasn’t renewed.

Hala, there’s this rumor that he is being replaced by a newbie hunk in this very interesting project due to his non-communication with the businessmen-producers who want his services? (A. Nabus, MS)

_______________________

Erich has a new admirer?

When Erich Gonzales attended the premiere night of Northern Lights last Wednesday, it was reported that she was on a solo flight mode.

While that is true, that is also half incorrect according to our source.

“She just wanted to show the world that she has moved on from her failed relationship with Daniel Matsunaga. That she can face the people and display her sexiness and beauty,” said our source.

But the truth of the matter is, according to this same source, “There is a very good looking man waiting for her outside. And obviously, hindi basta lalaki lang yun kasi halatang may something sila.”

It has been reported that there is this very good looking guy from a well-off family who constantly visits and hangs out with Erich.

This guy, said to come from a political family and though is still in the process of annulling his previous marriage, is believed to have been so smitten by Erich’s charms, her natural sense of humor included.

“Siguro yun ang rason kung bakit hindi pa sila puwedeng magdisplay in public ng basta-basta. Mayroon pang mga legalities. But it seems, mas serious ang involvement nila sa isa’t-isa dahil they are practically together at any given time,” revealed our source.

Our highly placed source also confirmed with us that this rich and very good-looking guy was once the boyfriend of this popular sexy actress.

Hmmm…mahilig sa artista at magaganda huh! (A. Nabus. MS_

Like this: Like Loading...