Showbitz *** Showbitz

Actors JAMES Blanco and Pepe Herrera will migrate to New Zeland.

James Blanco and his family are all set to relocate to New Zealand.

The actor still loves showbiz, but he said that he wants to secure the future of his family, especially his children. He has a good job waiting for him in New Zealand, someone whispered.

Bound also for New Zealand is Pepe Herrera, who played the sidekick of Coco Martin in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” No wonder that he had to be killed in the series pronto.

Pepe revealed that he was to accompany his mom, a professor at an exclusive Catholic School for girls, who obviously also wants to try her luck in New Zealand.

To set the record straight, actor Pepe Herrera appeared on Tuesday’s “Tonight with Boy Abunda” and confirmed that he stepped away from a role he loved playing because of health reasons.

“I had to go because of my health,” he said on the late-night talk show, without giving any other details.

This is different from what “Ang Probinsyano” lead star Coco Martin earlier said about Herrera leaving the show and travelling to New Zealand with his mother.

While still partly true, Herrera shared that he will only be flying out of the country for a vacation. Asked if his mother will be coming with him, he said: “May mga bansa po na sasamahan ko siya, may mga bansa naman na posibleng samahan niya ako kung kaya ng kalusugan niya.”

Early this month, the showrunners of “Ang Probinsyano” surprised many when they killed off Benny (Herrera), having the character sacrifice his life for Cardo (Martin).

In Pepe’s case, he refused to say when he is coming back, if at all.

Gretche’s never ending rift with family

No one was surprised when Gretchen Barretto failed to appear at the 80th birthday party of her mother, Inday Barretto, which was held at the plush Champagne Room of the Manila Hotel last January 12.

Her sisters Marjorie and Claudine, with whom she had an ugly altercation years ago, were at the party with their kids.

“Sa awayang magkakapatid na iyon kasi, Inday sided with Claudine, bunso niyang anak,” explained someone close to the family. ““Marjorie chose na maging neutral lang. Dinamdam natural ni Gretchen ang mga pangyayari. Kaya, hayan.”

At the said event, Julia was spotted with Joshua Garcia, who was one of her two leading men in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 entry of Star Cinema, “Vince and Kath and James.”

Joshua and Julia will soon be seen in a new Star Cinema flick. Currently, though, they are both busy. Joshua is in the afternoon series, “The Greatest Love,” while Julia is in the primetime soap, “A Love To Last.”

Remember matutina?

We were told that comedienne Matutina is still in bad shape.

“Ang lalong malungkot,” said our source, “wala na yatang enough resources ang kanyang family. The Damay Kapatid, the foundation organized by Vivian Velez, Arlene Muhlach and Nadine Montenegro, para nga makatulong kahit papaano sa mga kasamahan nila sa showbiz na kapus, can only do so much.

“Sayang ngang talaga at hindi naging successful, financially, that is, ang katatapos na MMFF,” the informer continued, “Malaking porsyento rin kasi ng kinikita ng film event and napupunta sa Mowelfund. Kaya ang nasabing ahensiya ang nagsisilbing pagasa ng mga taga-pelikula para sa kanilang pangangailangan.”

Mowelfund, short for Movie Workers Welfare Foundation, Inc., which Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada initiated years ago, is considered in showbiz as the counterpart of Social Security System (SSS). It is currently headed by Boots Anson-Roa.

Bistek’s son enters showbiz

Thirteen-year-old Harvey Bautista never thought he would enter showbiz like his dad, Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, who started his career as a child actor.

“Nasa mall ho ako when someone, who turned out to be the daughter of director Edgar Mortiz, approached me and asked me if I would be interested to join ‘Goin’ Bulilit,’” he recalled. “Nabigla ako. But I told her, I’d tell my mom (Tates Gana) and dad. Kaya naging parte ako ng ‘Goin’ Bulilit.’” He had to bid the show goodbye last year. “Rule ho kasi that once you turn 13, out ka na sa program,” he explained.

His participation in “Ilawod,” his first film, is another story.

The horror movie, starring Ian Veneracion and Iza Calzado, is directed by Dan Villegas. “Sumabak ho ako sa audition, tulad nina Xyriel Manabat at Therese Malvar, my fellow young talents sa pelikula. At salamat naman at nakapasa ako,” he related.

He considers the scene where he is seduced by Therese, who at 16 is already an award winning actress, as very challenging. “Ilawod” is written by Yvette Tan, and slated for release on January 18. ( E. Ramos, Malaya)

