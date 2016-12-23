Sis Jasmine ‘happiest’ for newly engaged sister

Younger sister of newly engaged actress Anne Curtis, Jasmine, on Sunday said she was overjoyed for her sister.

Jasmine took to Instagram to congratulate Anne and her fiancé Erwan Heussaff over their engagement.

“I am the happiest little sestra for you @annecurtissmith. Congratulations to you and @erwanheussaff! Never doubted the forever everyone sees in your relationship,” Jasmine wrote in her Instagram post.

While there are no details on the celebrity couple’s upcoming wedding, Jasmine also expressed excitement and is even thinking of her sister’s wedding hashtag as early as now.

Anne and Erwan made headlines on Sunday after their travel video with the clip of the proposal went viral.

Anne also confirmed the engagement news on Monday afternoon in her noontime show “It’s Showtime.” The couple has yet to announce details on their wedding plans.

