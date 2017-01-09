Soberano, Gil, Padilla land in world’s most beautiful faces list

Three Filipino young stars landed on the top 100 most beautiful faces in 2016.

Liza Soberano’s beauty continues to know no bounds as she made it to the list for the second year in a row. The ABS-CBN talent ranked four levels higher, landing second in the list after claiming the 6th spot in 2015.

Aside from Soberano, Kapamilya actors Enrique Gil and Daniel Padilla were included in the World’s Most Handsome Faces, taking the 33rd and 76th spots, respectively.

In its 27th year, the Independent Critics hailed English fashion model Jourdan Dunn and Dutch actor Michiel Huisman, who played Daario Naharis in the hit TV series Game of Thrones, as winners.

The annual list was published by The Independent Critics as led by professional film critic, TC Candler.

The award giving body takes into account approximately 85,000 female and 95,000 male celebrities from 196 countries and chooses the top 100 for each category. (mb)

Like this: Like Loading...