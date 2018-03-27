Fresh from the Palm Beach Art Show in Miami, Florida, Solenn Heussaff continues to flex her artistic muscles with a new fashion collaboration project.

Solenn has teamed up with handcrafted leather goods company Our Tribe to create her own line of leather fanny packs.

The Kapuso artist gives her followers a peek at her design.

On Instagram, Solenn revealed that the collaboration is a “mini project for the love of education.”

She wrote on her caption, “After working on my embroidered cowhides for my first exhibit, decided to contact Our Tribe again, and work on a mini project for the love of education.

“Designed fanny packs for travel and nights out, and for every bag sold we will be giving a school bag and supplies to a child in need.

“Just a passion project coming to life :)”

