Solenn Heussaff renews ties with GMA Network

Multi-talented and versatile Kapuso actress and TV host Solenn Heussaff marks her loyalty as a Kapuso as she renewed her exclusive contract with GMA Network on June 30.

Present in the contract signing were GMA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, GMA Vice President for Business Development Department III Darling de Jesus Bodegon, GMA Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angela Javier Cruz, GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, and Senior Program Manager for ETV Charles Koo.

Also in attendance was Reena Dimaculangan of Leo V. Dominguez Management.

Solenn, who has been a loyal Kapuso for the last six years, said she feels happy and fulfilled with her renewal of contract with GMA 7, “I grew a lot here as a person and I got to learn my mother tongue here. Super happy ako. I really feel it’s my family here and I just want to be with GMA. And learn more and grow with the company.”

The actress further shared she is equally proud to have built a good working relationship with GMA which she considers her second family, “I really feel the sense of family in the network. Dito ko talaga nakita yung balance. Everyone on the set is at the same level. Walang super bida, walang director na maarte, like feeling powerful. Everyone respects each other. Which is what I really love in GMA 7, it makes work fun and easier but still everyone is hard working.”

Solenn is currently part of GMA News TV’s lifestyle show Taste Buddies. She was also part of the well-loved telefantasya Encantadia as Cassiopeia.

During the contract signing, Atty. Gozon said he is pleased that Solenn continues to affirm her loyalty to the Kapuso Network, “Tayo rin ay nagagalak dahil meron talagang talent si Solenn. At si Solenn ay talagang hindi lamang maganda, napaka-sexy pa.”

