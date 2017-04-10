Stars at Coldplay’s Manila concert

  • April 10, 2017
    • On Tuesday, April 4, many Filipino fans, including some of our favorite celebrities, flocked to the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds to watch Coldplay perform live.

     

    Whether celebrating a colorful love life to “Sky Full of Stars” or nursing a broken heart to “The Scientist,” Filipino celebrities were at full force at Coldplay’s first Manila concert .

    Teams AlDub (Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza), Kathniel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla), DongYan (Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera), Erwanne (Erwan Heussaff and Anne Curtis), Ashmatt (Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli) and Joshlia (Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto) were in attendance, as well as other real-life couples who are yet to be named: Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano, Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola, Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal, among others.

    Also spotted were father and son Piolo and Iñigo Pascual, beauty queen Kylie Verzosa, and actors Erich Gonzales, Angel Locsin, Rayver Cruz, Bela Padilla, Yassi Pressman, JC de Vera, Isabelle Daza, Yam Concepcion, Ejay Falcon and Carla Abellana.

    Besides visiting a fan with cancer, Coldplay front man Chris Martin did something special in the Manila leg of their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour. He composed a song for Manila on-the-spot.

    According to Martin, he has been dreaming to be in the Philippines since he was a child and since it took them 17 years to come here, he scrambled for words to pen a tribute song for the country’s capital.

    The song’s lyrics go this way:

    ‘Manila song’ by Coldplay

    I’m so happy that you are here today
    Even if you are so far away
    It feels like you can’t see a check
    It’s two miles from the front to the back
    But we’ve toured “My Head Full of Dreams”
    Now we’ve made it to the Philippines

    I’d say that the crowd is such a thrilla
    They’re all killer, no filler
    I’d tell you that the crowd is a thriller
    Just listen to how they sound in Manila

    h with love that we’re touring “My Head Full of Dreams”
    Now we made it to the Philippines
    Just listen to the way the crowd screams.

