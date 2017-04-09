Stars give love on their birthdays

GMA stars Bianca Umali, Paolo Contis and Sef Cadayona give love on their birthdays.

As the newest World Vision Youth Ambassador, Bianca flew all the way to Cebu last March 7 to share the love for learning. She enjoyed interacting with the child beneficiaries of the organization, painting and dancing with them. The 17-year-old believes learning can be both work and play, and she wants kids to realize this. “It’s nice to see them have fun and learn at the same time. I want to encourage the children to read and gusto kong maranasan nila ‘yung childhood na creative through reading.”

For Paolo, having the opportunity to help is the biggest gift he got this year. He spent a day with the abandoned kids of Boys Town in Marikina City on March 8, and the touching stories of these children made him commit to this advocacy.

“I’ve been meaning to see my own kids, but they are currently in Cebu so I really have to plan when to visit. In the meantime, I’m glad to have met these children, kasi parang nakalaro ko na rin ang mga anak ko,”

he shared.

Meanwhile, the welcome of the students of Wawa National High School in Rodriguez, Rizal for “Meant To Be’s” Sef Cadayona warmed his heart last March 14. Cadayona donated electric fans to the school.

“Naisip ko lang na these students can focus easier if they are comfortable in class. Para rin may maibigay naman ako o may mai-contribute naman ako sa pag-aaral nila. Our weather condition can be a serious concern for the students, so I hope makatulong talaga ito,” he explained.

Bianca, Paolo, Sef hope to inspire their followers not only through the characters they play, but also through these acts of kindness. (Malaya)

