Steady does it for Iza Calzado

  • January 23, 2017
    • Iza Calzado denies she is already engaged to her businessman boyfriend, Ben Wintle.

    Chided in a recent interview that maybe she’s just keeping it under wraps, the actress said, “Waley talaga. Feeling ko hindi ko naman na masyado kailangan i-secret bilang nasa edad na rin ako.”

    What if her boyfriend suddenly proposes, we asked.

    “Mas ready na ako ngayon. Tinatanggap ko na,” she said. “Pinag-uusapan na namin (mag settle down) pero not this year kami ikakasal. Ang focus niya ngayon ay Booky (restaurant finder app).”

    When they marry, Iza won’t have a baby right away though, as “ang dami ko pang responsibilidad eh.”

    Vacay, yehey

    Iza and her boyfriend spent Christmas and New Year together abroad.

    “Ang saya kasi first time kong mag-ski, first time kong mag-celebrate ng Christmas sa malamig na lugar. We went to England tapos sa Switzerland noong New Year. First time kong mag-skiing and it was such a wonderful experience talaga. Natuto naman ako (na mag-ski) kahit papaano. Salamat sa Diyos at salamat sa nagturo,” she shared.

    Another horror outing

    After appearing in a spate of horror films like “Sigaw,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Ouija,” “White House,” Iza is cast in “Ilawod,” a horror movie starring Ian Veneracion, Harvey Bautista, Xyriel Manabat and Teri Malvar under the direction of Dan Villegas. The movie opens in theatres today.

    Isn’t it typecasting? Iza doesn’t give a hoot.

    “It has worked for me then, so why not now? Like I said, kita mo naman ang daming suwerte nangyari sa akin dahil sa mga horror films,” Iza answered.

    In “Ilawod,” Iza has a love scene with Ian Veneracion.

    Prodded about it, she shared, “Actually, last na naming eksena ’yun para makauwi na. ’Yung tipong, ‘Tapusin na natin ‘to, guys.’ Hindi naman ako nakahubad, parang meron akong bodysuit.

    “But it’s a little daring in the sense na mangagaling ako ng shower tapos lalakad ako papunta sa kanya (Ian) tapos papatong ako. Wala namang ilangan, more of tawanan.” (A. Brosas, abs-cbn)

