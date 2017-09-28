Sunshine rises

Sunshine Cruz is also ready to spread her wings.

The 40 year-old actress has signed up with ALV Talent Circuit of Arnold Vegafria. She joins eldest daughter Angelina, a budding singer, in Vegafria’s stable.

“I just feel and know that I will be in good hands with Arnold. I know that I have so much more to offer and ALV can bring that out in me,” Cruz excitedly said.

She related since the demise of Alfie Lorenzo, who was her talent manager for over two decades, she was on the lookout for someone who can competently handle her career.

“Maganda rin naman na kahit 40 years old na tayo, mayroon pa ring isang taong magbibgay direksyon sa ating career, especially now that I’m a single mom,” she related.

Vegafria has a lot of plans for Cruz, but he stressed only quality projects will be considered. He wants her to revive her singing and go full blast as a product endorser, without neglecting her acting career, of course.

“Look at her now, ibang-iba na siya, para pa ring siyang nasa 20s,” said Arnold, “I want her to be a product endorser. She’s maintained her looks, her body, I think she’s a good product endorser of quality brands, at the same time ‘yung television niya. We’re also gonna go into movies, kasi ang tagal rin na hidi siya gumawa. So I have to repackage her.”

Though closely identified with her dramatic portrayals, the mestiza actress still dreams of exploring more fertile acting turf, with villain, kontrabida or mistress roles ranking high in her bucket list. “I’ve been crying a lot in my series, but I’d really want to challenge myself given the chance. I want people to hate me naman, hindi ‘yung lagi na lang kakaawaan,” he revealed.

She is also open to signing up with Regal Films.

“I was a Regal baby before. I hope Mother Lily still remembers me. I would love to work with them again soon,” she said.

