Talent manager Cornelia Lee a.k.a. Angge passes away

Talent manager Cornelia Lee, better known in showbiz by her nickname Angge, passed away around 9PM Thursday.

She had been bedridden since suffering a massive heart attack last year. Around that time, it was revealed in a radio interview by one of her talents, actress Sylvia Sanchez, that Lee was watching a movie with her niece and assistant when she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was actually dead on arrival at the hospital but doctors were able to revive her after 15 minutes.

Lee was a former movie fan who became an actress in the 1970s. She was the president of the fans club of Fernando Poe, Jr. and Susan Roces, dubbed as the King and Queen of Philippine Movies.

She was also identified with the love team of Vilma Santos and Edgar Mortiz and appeared in several of their movies in the 1970s like “The Sensations” and “Young Love” although she was also in the cast of “D’ Musical Teenage Idols!” topbilled by the rival love team of Nora Aunor and Tirso Cruz III.

She eventually became a casting director and talent coordinator for ABS-CBN shows.

A member of the talent managers guild PAMI (Philippine Artist Managers, Inc.), she handled the careers of several actors including Dante Rivero, Smokey Manaloto, Cris Villanueva, Bayani Agbayani, Archie Alemania, Mickey Ferriols and Michael Flores. (E. Sallan, Interaksyon)

