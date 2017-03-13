Talent manager Cornelia Lee a.k.a. Angge passes away

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 13, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 67

    • Talent manager Cornelia Lee, better known in showbiz by her nickname Angge, passed away around 9PM Thursday.

    She had been bedridden since suffering a massive heart attack last year. Around that time, it was revealed in a radio interview by one of her talents, actress Sylvia Sanchez, that Lee was watching a movie with her niece and assistant when she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was actually dead on arrival at the hospital but doctors were able to revive her after 15 minutes.

    Lee was a former movie fan who became an actress in the 1970s. She was the president of the fans club of Fernando Poe, Jr. and Susan Roces, dubbed as the King and Queen of Philippine Movies.

    She was also identified with the love team of Vilma Santos and Edgar Mortiz and appeared in several of their movies in the 1970s like “The Sensations” and “Young Love” although she was also in the cast of “D’ Musical Teenage Idols!” topbilled by the rival love team of Nora Aunor and Tirso Cruz III.

    She eventually became a casting director and talent coordinator for ABS-CBN shows.

    A member of the talent managers guild PAMI (Philippine Artist Managers, Inc.), she handled the careers of several actors including Dante Rivero, Smokey Manaloto, Cris Villanueva, Bayani Agbayani, Archie Alemania, Mickey Ferriols and Michael Flores. (E. Sallan, Interaksyon)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Canada to speed up work permit processing for skilled foreign workers

    Next Story

    GMA Network leads Philippines’ nominations at New York Festivals

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 March 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      JaDine sightings

      Regular sighting of Nadine Lustre and James Reid in various venues partying with friends, enjoying the beach, and even while on a shopping spree makes people think they are not the busy celebrities like they used to be. After their previous soap Till I Met You, less popular than ...

    • 14 March 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Kris is Back on TV

      Fans of Kris Aquino have now reason to be happy as their long wait is almost over. Kris, who perfectly makes herself her best PR, just revealed that she will very soon go back to her former “network” (remember the tag line “where I originally belong,” she used to ...

    • 13 March 2017
      22 hours ago No comment

      Pacquiao leads Elorde Boxing Awards rites

      Five current and former world champions will etch their names into immortality in the “Casting of Fists,” a major highlight of the 17th Gabriel Flash Elorde Memorial Boxing Awards and Banquet of Champions on March 25 at the Tent City of the Manila Hotel. On hand for the rites, ...

    • 13 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      GMA Network leads Philippines’ nominations at New York Festivals

      GMA Network takes majority of Philippine finalists in the highly-esteemed 2017 New York Festivals’ “World’s Best TV and Films” Competition, with six shortlisted entries. Once again, the Kapuso Network’s news and public affairs programs banner this year’s nominations. Both gunning for the win in the Community Portraits category are ...

    • 13 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Talent manager Cornelia Lee a.k.a. Angge passes away

      Talent manager Cornelia Lee, better known in showbiz by her nickname Angge, passed away around 9PM Thursday. She had been bedridden since suffering a massive heart attack last year. Around that time, it was revealed in a radio interview by one of her talents, actress Sylvia Sanchez, that Lee was watching ...

    %d bloggers like this: