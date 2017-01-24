After his effective portrayal in the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival entry Vince & Kath & James, many say that Joshua Garcia is the next John Lloyd Cruz, not to mention his physical semblance to the latter.

In his previous interviews, the former Pinoy Big Brother All In housemate admitted his admiration of Lloydie when it comes to acting and would be very delighted to star in a movie with his idol if given the chance.

To this, John Lloyd says, “Of course, I’m happy and flattered if he idolizes me. That’s a huge compliment. But I believe Joshua need not follow in my footsteps. He can make his own mark in the ‘biz all by himself and not be dependent on his association with me.

“You know, Joshua is his own person and talent. I can see that he will become his own name due to his effort, hard work, dedication and love for what he’s doing. Let’s give it to him. If he’s experiencing success right now, I’m definitely out of the frame. Credit should go to Joshua.”

Being a role model to the younger crop of stars definitely gives John Lloyd a sense of purpose and fulfilment.

“As I’ve said earlier, if they idolize me, well and good. It’s quite flattering and I appreciate that. Not everyone is given the opportunity to become an inspiration to others. As of now, encouraging Joshua to hone his craft further and establish his own niche in the industry is the best thing that I can do!”

How about a movie with Joshua in the coming days?

“Sure, why not? That would be nice,” ends Lloydie. (J.P. Gonzales, MS)

