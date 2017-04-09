The next love team to watch out for

Like we have always said, chemistry is not just that science subject we painfully stumbled with in high school. It’s also that inexpressible spark between two actors that can easily be noticed onscreen. And that alone, makes chemistry an interesting topic.

The love team of newcomer Joshua Garcia and former child star Julia Barretto can be likened to one of Chemistry’s major branches known as Organic. Not delving deep into the very definition of this discipline, it’s easy to say that together, the two look very natural and pleasing to the eyes. They click so much people assume that they are already making some good music in real life.

That’s the same thing we saw when the two headlined a new TVC for fast food giant Jollibee. The fun commercial sees Joshua and Julia as if they were born to do it that if their reactions were fake then that means they’re just great actors.

Otherwise known as JoshLia (a portmanteau of their first names), the onscreen pair first teamed up in romcom Vince & Kath & James, the highest grossing entry at last year’s Metro Manila Film festival earning over P120 million. Then the two shared the screen for the second time in an episode of Maalaala Mo Kaya, which on the other hand, fared well in the ratings game.

Since their paring, fans have been clamoring to see Joshua and Julia again in one project. It’s a positive response that means people see them as a pair that can be lined up alongside the biggest love teams in the land. And since their network wanted to strike the iron while it’s hot, the fans are assured they’ve got something to look forward to.

Off-cam, JoshLia still looks like a perfect pair. The rising male star helped out in the preparation for the young actress’s 20th birthday two weeks ago. It was a gesture that her family commended well on social media. On Instagram, Julia’s mother, Marjorie, shared a short clip from the celebration dinner showing Joshua sitting right next to her daughter as everyone wished her a happy birthday.

It was also in the same event when a video of them slow dancing while wrapped in each other’s arms was taken. The clip made rounds online and instantly became viral.

Several days after, the two seemed to be at a loss for words when directly asked by the media to share how they ended up slow dancing.

“It happened so quickly. It was not my plan,” Joshua explained to which Julia retorted, “From the very beginning my friends and family know that Beauty and the Beats is one of my favorite songs. Out of nowhere hinila ako ni Joshua.”

That may be a sudden and an unplanned event, but that short clip already gave their fans a glimpse of their being comfortable in each other’s company, which makes them more at ease when they face the camera. People see that, and they obviously like what they are seeing. (N. Wang, MS)

