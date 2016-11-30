unmarried_wife

"The Unmarried Wife" untangles love and its many complications

  November 30, 2016
    Dingdong Dantes, Paulo Avelino and Angelica Panganiban top bill Star Cinema's latest offering screening in key countries around the world via TFC@theMovies

    Quezon City, PhilippinesStar Cinema challenges the many pronouncements on love and poses the most difficult question of them all – how long will one fight for love – in its latest offering “The Unmarried Wife,” screening in theaters in key countries across the world starting November 20.

    “The Unmarried Wife” is not your usual movie about infidelity as it tries to delve deeper into the marrow of relationships

    Director par excellence Maryo J. delos Reyes shares: “I’m very excited doing this film.  It is a test of my skill on how to tell a story about relationships.  “’The Unmarried Wife’ is a very different one – it’s very timely and at the same time, very important to be discussed.”

    Starring This Generation’s Drama Queen Angelica Panganiban, the main narrative is centered on Anne (Panganiban) – a young woman who carries severe inhibitions on love due to a traumatic childhood experience. Her reservations on falling in love are wiped away after finding her great love in the person of Geoff (Dantes). However, her blissful relationship with her husband is short-lived because of Geoff’s infidelities. As she struggles to fight for her family, her friend Bryan (Paulo Avelino) offers to heal her emotional wounds with the promise of being the lover that she truly deserves.

    Panganiban, who has portrayed the most extreme of roles already, still finds the role of Anne challenging: “It’s a very challenging role for me.  It’s a very challenging film.  Kaya doon siguro pumapasok ‘yung part na kinakabahan ako. Alam ko nga na hindi ko hahayaang mapunta sa ibang `yung project noong sinabi sa akin.”

    In the film, Panganiban tries to keep the family together despite her husband’s infidelity.  Dantes says commitment spells the difference and forgiveness is key to reconciliation.  So iyong present na pagkakamali should open more doors to reconciliation ninyo, pag-uusap ng mga bagay na mali from the past na ini-ignore ninyo before. So kung iyon puwede mong balikan and ayusin, iyong steps along the way ay mapag-uusapan ninyo nang maayos.”

    Dantes adds: “Then perhaps puwede mo masabing nag-effort ka talaga na aminin ang pagkakamali and makaroon ka ng willingness na maging better person later on.
    Pero kung ano man ang nasira, siguro hindi mo siya maaayos ng hundred percent. Pero the willingness should be there and ang pinakamahalaga is what to do later on and how to move forward.”

    However, the movie also presents the reality that women are also capable of committing the same sin.  Here lies Avelino’s role as a man who offers Panganiban a new chance at happiness and the proposition of being that man she truly deserves.

    While a seasoned actor, Avelino also shares his difficulty in portraying the role given he has no similar experience.  “With the help of Direk Maryo and Ms. Van (writer Vanessa Valdez), nabuo iyong character.  It’s hard to actually, just make it as organic as possible.”

    Catch the "The Unmarried Wife" on these dates: November 20 Rome, Milan and Italy; November 24 UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Papua New Guinea; November 25 U.S., Canada and Saipan; November 26 Austria; November 26 and 27 UK; November 27 Spain, Hong Kong, and Singapore; and December 1 Australia and New Zealand.
