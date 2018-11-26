Thea Tolentino gives justice to new ‘role’

Thea Tolentino has finally appeared in “Asawa Ko, Karibal Ko” as Venus, the former Nathan played by Jason Abalos who is the closet queen husband of Kris Bernal as Rachel. Jason staged his own death, taking his daughter with Rachel along with him. Kris then almost became mad thinking that both her husband and daughter have died and she was inconsolable for a while.

Nathan goes abroad and has a sex reassignment operation to become Venus. Venus stays in a hotel abroad when her daughter goes missing and she thinks Rayver Cruz as Gavin kidnapped her daughter but the girl only got lost and it’s Rayver who returned her. It was a case of love at first sight for both of them, without Rayver knowing that Venus is actually a former married man.

So how does Thea feel portraying the role of a former man?

“At first, I thought, mahihirapan ako kasi baka hindi ko ma-approximate ang movements ni Jason Abalos as Nathan. But I watched him in his past episodes and I think nakuha ko naman ang core ng personality at character niya. I just have to speak lower kasi, sa mga nagpaopera raw, ‘yung voice ang hindi nagagawang baguhin. And so far, wala pa naman akong natatanggap na negative comments sa performance ko kaya okay lang.”

