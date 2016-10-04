till-i-met-yous-twitter-trending-rooftop-kiss-2

"TILL I MET YOU" DRAWS MORE VIEWERS VERSUS RIVAL PROGRAM IN NEW TIMESLOT

  October 4, 2016
    • Viewers showed their love and support for Kapamilya stars James Reid and Nadine Lustre as their series “Till I Met You” consistently attracted more viewers in its new timeslot compared to its rival program last week.

    Fans were captivated by the kilig brought by the real-life couple as the series hit an average weekly nationwide rating of 18% (September 19-23), much higher compared to its rival program “Someone to Watch Over Me,” which only got 11.3%, according to data from Kantar Media.

    Netizens were also sent into a frenzy as they expressed their overflowing joy and kilig when Iris and Basti shared a kiss last Wednesday, sending the episode’s official hashtag #TIMYTheRooftopKiss to the list of the micro-blogging site’s most about topics. The hashtag also garnered a total of two million tweets.

    Avid viewers were also sure to catch up on the episodes they missed. So far, “Till I Met You” has hitting a total of 3.5 million views on iWant TV since it started airing on television last month.

    Meanwhile, as the story continues, the scars of the past have now affected their present lives after Iris and Basti discovered that their parents, Cassandra (Carmina Villarroel) and Nestor (Zoren Legaspi), were once lovers but went their separate ways after a bad breakup. Considering her mother’s feelings, Iris then decided to leave Basti and forget the love she has for him. But he will not give up and follow her to the Philippines to prove he is worthy of another chance.

    Will Iris and Basti be able to fix their relationship? How will their friend Ali (JC Santos) help them in mending their broken hearts? (www.abscbnpr.com)

