TNT Boys secures spot in the next round of ‘World’s Best’ battle

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 13, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 52

    • After a fiery performance of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” in the battle rounds, the TNT Boys are definitely staying in “The World’s Best” as they once again put the audience and the judges in awe and secured a spot in the next round of the competition.

    The trio of Mackie Empuerto, Keifer Sanchez, at Francis Concepcion’s performance garnered a total judges’ score of 97 and a standing ovation from the American and international judges, and in turn beat South Korea’s dance group Emotional Line that only got a score of 43. Their explosive performance was also an instant hit online as it garnered over 2.2 million views in just a day and ranked 3rd on YouTube’s trending videos.

    American judges RuPaul, Faith Hill, and Drew Barrymore also failed to contain their excitement for the performance and shared how much they were impressed by the Pinoy trio.

    “I love them! I already love them. I didn’t think I could love them anymore, but my goodness, every note – pitch perfect! You boys are fabulous,” said RuPaul.

    “I think you’re the embodiment of what this show is about — it’s an all ages party. Everyone’s invited,” told Drew.

    “I think we are all witnessing superstars. You have that kind of confidence that allows the audience to relax and enjoy your performance. I just feel the luckiest person in the world,” Faith added.

    Aside from conquering the international scene, the TNT Boys also continue to get recognitions locally as they were recently named the Concert Performer of the Year by the National Customers’ Choice Annual Awards 2019, based on customers and business surveys conducted by the Consumer Eye Marketing and Research Council that honors outstanding companies, products, individuals, and service providers in the country.

    (Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Philippines clinches golden buzzers of this season’s ‘Asia’s Got Talent’

    Next Story

    Filipino group moves to next round of “World of Dance US”; judges impressed

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 March 2019
      6 hours ago No comment

      Alone/Together movie earned close to PHp300 million

      Speaking of hits, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s movie, “Alone/Together,” has earned close to P300 million. The real-life sweethearts are currently in the Middle East for the movie premiere and to meet the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), who have shown love for Liza and Enrique. “Nakaka-touch sila,” said Liza ...

    • 13 March 2019
      6 hours ago No comment

      Mar & Korina are proud parents to new twins

      Parenthood excites Korina Sanchez no end. She and husband, senatorial aspirant Mar Roxas, cannot believe they are now parents of adorable twins, Pepe and Pilar. Korina has been posting photos of the babies, and also of her and her husband fussing over their kids, on her social media account. ...

    • 13 March 2019
      7 hours ago No comment

      Ryza faces new challenges in career

      It’s an aggressive and strong Ryza Cenon that audiences see in “The General’s Daughter,” a far cry from her meek and mild character in her previous show, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.” “Sa ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ kasi, I play the president’s daughter kaya I’m prim and proper,” she explained, “In ‘The ...

    • 13 March 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Daniel and Kathryn are still a couple

      Daniel Padilla has put a stop to breakup rumors with his statement that he and girlfriend of nearly five years, Kathryn Bernardo, are still a couple. In fact, the two are super sweet in a newly-released video that showed Kathryn’s sweet letter to Daniel, and Daniel’s thoughtful gift to ...

    • 13 March 2019
      9 hours ago No comment

      Clint Bondad opens up about break-up with Catriona on social media

      Actor and model Clint Bondad opened up about his break-up with reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray on social media. The model-actor said he wanted to clear things up and set the record straight once and for all since people have been approaching him “like zombies with puppy eyes” after ...

    %d bloggers like this: