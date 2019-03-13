TNT Boys secures spot in the next round of ‘World’s Best’ battle

After a fiery performance of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” in the battle rounds, the TNT Boys are definitely staying in “The World’s Best” as they once again put the audience and the judges in awe and secured a spot in the next round of the competition.

The trio of Mackie Empuerto, Keifer Sanchez, at Francis Concepcion’s performance garnered a total judges’ score of 97 and a standing ovation from the American and international judges, and in turn beat South Korea’s dance group Emotional Line that only got a score of 43. Their explosive performance was also an instant hit online as it garnered over 2.2 million views in just a day and ranked 3rd on YouTube’s trending videos.

American judges RuPaul, Faith Hill, and Drew Barrymore also failed to contain their excitement for the performance and shared how much they were impressed by the Pinoy trio.

“I love them! I already love them. I didn’t think I could love them anymore, but my goodness, every note – pitch perfect! You boys are fabulous,” said RuPaul.

“I think you’re the embodiment of what this show is about — it’s an all ages party. Everyone’s invited,” told Drew.

“I think we are all witnessing superstars. You have that kind of confidence that allows the audience to relax and enjoy your performance. I just feel the luckiest person in the world,” Faith added.

Aside from conquering the international scene, the TNT Boys also continue to get recognitions locally as they were recently named the Concert Performer of the Year by the National Customers’ Choice Annual Awards 2019, based on customers and business surveys conducted by the Consumer Eye Marketing and Research Council that honors outstanding companies, products, individuals, and service providers in the country.

(Malaya)

