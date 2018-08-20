Toni Gonzaga recalls hosting tip she learned from Eat Bulaga

  • August 20, 2018
    • Former Dabarkad Toni Gonzaga still applies the lessons she learned while hosting the long-running noontime show Eat Bulaga.
    Toni recently appeared in the latest vlog entry of her sister Alex Gonzaga in order to read harsh comments about them.

    A netizen using the handle @hiponiahypoe wrote: “sorry i dont like alex gonzaga and her hosting skills”

    Alex asked her older sister to defend her against the basher. Toni admitted, “Honestly, mas mabilis ang utak ni Alex sa akin, mas witty siya, at mas nakakatawa siya.”

    Toni then disclosed, “Natutunan ko dati sa Eat Bulaga, ang hosting daw is presenting your personality and who you are to the world. It’s presenting who you are, with conviction na dini-deliver mo yung what is asked of you…to tell your audience.”

    Toni turned to her sister Alex and reminded her, “Kung naiinis siya sa ‘yo, ibig sabihin, naiinis siya sa personality na pinapakita mo sa TV.”

    Toni was a co-host of Eat Bulaga for three years. In 2005, she transferred to ABS-CBN where she tried acting. Along with Mariel Rodriguez and Bianca Gonzalez, Toni became one of the main hosts of Pinoy Big Brother. She also hosted several Kapamilya reality programs and talk shows.

