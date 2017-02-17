Tony Tuviera reveals AlDub’s next big project

  February 17, 2017
    • By all indications, 2016 was a stellar year for Eat Bulaga, the country’s longest running noontime variety show. The show managed to pull off major milestones last year, including the AlDub anniversary celebration in July and the AlDub wedding in October. Of course, its regular segments — such as the talent search “Music Hero” and the long-running “Juan for All, All for Juan” — remain audience favorites.

    Antonio P. Tuviera, T.A.P.E., Inc. president and CEO, believes Eat Bulaga will continue to rule the noontime slot in 2017.

    “We’re doing very well,” says Tuviera during a thanksgiving lunch for entertainment editors recently. “We had major milestones last year, and we took some risks that paid off.”

    One of the risks Tuviera is talking about is T.A.P.E. Inc’s Trops, the late morning teen-oriented show starringKenneth MedranoMiggy TolentinoJoel PalenciaTommy PeñaflorJon Timmons, and Kim Last, the boys from Eat Bulaga’s “That’s My Bae” segment in 2015. The show was a gamble since it features showbiz newbies whose ability to carry a whole show by themselves was untested. Yet, it succeeded.

    “We’re happy with Trops so far. It’s giving the competition something to worry about,” Tuviera says. “Talagang bagito pa sila. So it’s a gamble. But it paid off on our part. Maganda naman ang kinalabasan. We wanted to try something new kaya nag-gamble kami sa Trops. Masayang katrabaho ang mga Baes.”

    Despite his confidence, Tuviera refuses to divulge their plans for the year. But he assures that fans of the show won’t be disappointed with what they have in store.

    What he can confirm is a new movie for Eat Bulaga mainstays Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza. “May naka-line-up kami na isang movie for AlDub this year,” Tuviera says. “Wala pang concept, pero definitely within the year.” The movie is a follow-up to the very successful Alden and Maine-starrer Imagine You and Me last year.

    Later this year, T.A.P.E. Inc will also be busy moving Eat Bulaga to its new studio in a 3,000-square-meter property in Cainta. The show’s new home will be able to accommodate more studio audience. It’s their way of giving back to the fans and viewers who have made Eat Bulaga a part of their lives.

    One thing’s sure: whatever Tuviera’s next plan is, it is sure to succeed. (I.Red, MT)

