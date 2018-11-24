Vice Ganda comments on Calvin Abueva, Coco Martin and movie ‘Fantastica’

Comedy actor Vice Ganda proudly says cager Calvin Abueva has a special place in his heart, but it doesn’t mean romance brews between them.

In an interview, he reiterated for the nth time that Calvin is a good friend.

“Calvin and I, we don’t hide anything. We’re happy. We’re good friends,” Vice said in Filipino.

Vice said he treasures their friendship, especially because Calvin is one of few people who are not afraid to be seen with him. The comedian shared that some of his other “close” friends seemed to be cautious of posting pictures that show them with him unless people misconstrue the nature of their relationship.

“To be honest, I’m always a proud friend. It’s just that sometimes, they are not comfortable being seen in public with me. And I totally respect that because I cannot impose (anything on them). If you don’t want that, then fine with me,” he explained.

“What I like about Calvin is he doesn’t care what people might say. He is so open (about our friendship). Who am I to complain?”

The 42-year-old added Calvin makes him “smile” and “laugh.” Vice is even good friends with some members of his family.

“That’s the reason I’m beautiful these days,” he joked.

Rumors about the two “dating” have tickled the curiosity of fans. The flames are being fanned higher whenever they are seen hanging out at bars, and when Vice watches Calvin’s basketball games from the ringside.

What if Calvin dates a girl, we asked.

“Why not? It’s okay. I’m not a possessive friend. He can do whatever he wants.”

On Coco, projects

Talking about his other good friend, Coco Martin, Vice Ganda shared his opinion on the pressure the Philippine National Police is putting on the actor’s show, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

He argued that the PNP is only being careful because the show has grown to become “influential” over the years it has been on-air. Yet, the comedian pointed out that disclaimers are placed before the start of each episode, and that the show is “purely fictional.”

“This is only a show – in other words, kathang isip (imaginative),” he noted.

We caught up with Vice Ganda at the grand launch of Vice Cosmetics experiential flag ship store at Market Market.

Launched a year ago, the inclusive cosmetic line firmly established its dominance by breaking the Guinness World Record for most number of people applying lipstick at the same time, notching over 10,000 attendees.

The Vice Co. flag ship store has #Instagrammable areas and Choose Your Vice wall where people can touch and feel the products.

“This brand is ‘Ganda for All.’ Meaning no matter what your complexion is, there is a shade for you,” was how he put it.

As for future plans about the product, Vice Ganda shared he aims to bring it internationally.

Also endorsing the cosmetic line are Maymay Entrata and Kisses Delavin.

MMFF 2018 movie

Vice Ganda is excited over the release of his Metro Manila Film Festival 2018 entry “Fantastica” on Christmas Day.

He described the film as a fairy tale, which will again feature colorful costumes similar to the ones he wore in his MMFF entry 2017 “Gandarrapiddo.”

According to him, the positive response they received last year was the reason they decided to go the fantasy, kid-friendly route yet again.

Vice Ganda hopes his movie would earn at least ₱1 billion at the box office as his previous output.

(R. M. Parungao, mb.com)

